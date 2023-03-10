Owosso man gets 16 months for latest car theft

JOHN POE

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for car theft.

John Poe, 31, was handed the term in the Michigan Department of Corrections, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. However, Poe’s legal issues are far from over, as Stewart ticked off at least five active warrants that Poe has in other jurisdictions before announcing his sentence.

