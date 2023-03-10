Owosso man gets 16 months for latest car theft

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for car theft.
John Poe, 31, was handed the term in the Michigan Department of Corrections, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. However, Poe’s legal issues are far from over, as Stewart ticked off at least five active warrants that Poe has in other jurisdictions before announcing his sentence.
“You’ve got a warrant for another stolen vehicle out of Livingston County,” Stewart said. “I see in your criminal history three times in 2022, you were convicted of stealing cars. From what I see, every single time you’re caught, you had some excuse. It wasn’t your fault. This last time there were 17 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. That wasn’t your meth?”
Poe answered that the meth was not his, and belonged to the owner of the vehicle he had stolen in December 2022.
“You stole a car that had 17 grams of meth in it?” Stewart said. “It’s very difficult for me to accept that.”
Assistant Public Defender John Gorniak noted that his client has substance abuse issues, and asked for a sentence that included some sort of treatment and/or probation.
“This young man has a future,” Gorniak said, and pointed out that Poe has been accepted into an electrician apprenticeship program. “It would be a good job for him… The court is open to very wide options in sentencing him.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Poe was not a good candidate for probation, due to Poe having two probation violation warrants out of Genesee County.
“It’s obvious from this gentleman’s record that he cannot be deterred,” Koerner said. “He’s got prior unlawful driving away, he’s got this… I think the court should fashion a sentence that would deter people from doing that in this county.”
Poe, in a short statement, said that he has previously completed probation for past offenses, and asked for leniency.
“I was homeless and made some bad mistakes,” Poe said, admitting to substance abuse issues. “I’d just like to seek treatment and seek help. I want to get back on my feet to get back to my daughter.”
Stewart then told Poe that even though he was receiving the prison term, what happens after that is up to him.
“Listen to me,” Stewart said. “If you don’t get your affairs in order and figure out life, that will be your life. Running around mid-Michigan and committing felonies will just land you back with the Department of Corrections. If not, it will kill you. This is going to be it.”
In one interesting exchange, Poe pointed out that the Michigan Department of Corrections apparently believes Poe has an operating while intoxicated conviction from 2000 and included it in his pre-sentence investigation report.
“That would have meant that I was 9 years old when that OWI was issued,” Poe said. Stewart then advised that the supposed OWI conviction would be stricken from the report.
Poe also has prior felony convictions for meth possession and larceny in a building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.