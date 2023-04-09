CORUNNA — On Saturday, McCurdy Park was full of hundreds of kids looking for goodies ahead of today’s Easter holiday.
These goodies weren’t in the park by happenstance. They had been carefully by volunteers from Corunna’s Rotary Club, HomeJoy, Theresa Kay’s Time for Flowers and Main Street Pizza — who collectively took charge of Corunna’s annual egg hunt after the city government declined to do so.
“We were really happy that our sponsors were able to jump on board and get this organized,” Rotary President-elect Barb Holland said — Holland was elected president of the Corunna Rotary Club in July 2022 and will begin as president this July.
The event saw excited kids (up to 12 years old) coming from as far as Lansing and Flint to participate in Saturday’s free event. There was also a separate division for physically challenged children up to 18. Kids got to take home as many eggs as they could collect. Most of the eggs were filled with candy, but some had special tickets for Easter baskets which could contain stuffed animals to toys along with candy.
The eggs were filled by adult seniors from HomeJoy, a home healthcare organization with six locations across Michigan which meets the needs of people living at home, particularly elderly people recovering from illnesses or unable to care for themselves. Stacey Zsigo, who purchased the Corunna office in 2018, said seniors in the organization’s dementia care program filled about 6,500 eggs this year.
“It’s always good to give back to the community and to see the little kids come in and take pictures with the Easter bunny and get extra candy is always rewarding,” Zsigo said.
You can’t have an Easter egg hunt without the Easter Bunny keeping an eye on proceedings, and children had the opportunity to line up and take pictures with the Easter Bunny — played by Theresa Pickler, owner of Theresa Kay’s Time for Flowers.
“Myself and all the other businesses just enjoy helping children and seeing children smile, and we just want to make sure the event is still available for children in the future,” Pickler said. “I absolutely love playing (the Easter Bunny). When you put on this costume, you are the imagination of every child that looks at you.”
