BYRON — Everybody is familiar with the concept of vending machines. Insert money, they spit out snacks.
Occassionally, depending on the venue, they may provide other essentials. Toiletries perhaps.
On Wednesday, Byron Elementary unveiled the perfect spin on these micro retailers for National Reading Month — the “Bookworm Vending Machine.”
On hand to unveil this literary gizmo was one of Byron’s favorite sons, NASCAR driver Erik Jones, whose charitable foundation provided financing to bring it to the school.
The Bookworm Vending Machine was developed by Global Vending Group Inc. in 2018 after a meeting between the company’s CEO, Jason Blumberg and an assistant principal from Buffalo, N.Y.
According to GVG literature, “the assistant principal explained that there is a literacy challenge within his school district. This challenge is partially due to a lack of engagement and excitement in reading books.”
Unlike a typical vending machine, the Bookworm Vending Machine doesn’t attempt to separate school kids from their allowances. Instead it accepts special “golden tokens” that “kids are rewarded with for good behavior and habits.”
Brining a BVM to Byron Elementary was the brainchild of teacher Tammy Laurin, as was getting Jones’ to help with funding.
Jones, 26, is a multiple-time former pupil of Laurin’s, having been taught by her in the second and fifth grades.
Since he left her, Jones has done a thing or two in the big, wide world. In 2015, he captured the NASCAR Truck Series Championship and Rookie of the Year honors. He still holds the record as the series’ youngest champion. Jones moved up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2016 season and Cup series in 2017. He won Rookie of the Year honors in both series, becoming the first driver in NASCAR history to win the award in all three national touring series.
Jones has scored key victories at two of NASCAR’s most prestigious tracks and toughest races. His first NASCAR Cup Series victory came in 2018 at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He also scored two victories in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway — his first in 2019 and again in 2022.
His successes spurred him to start the Erik Jones Foundation in 2021, which just so happens to have inspiring young children to read as one of its core missions.
Jones, who said he particularly enjoys reading anything historical, began a program called #READwithErik where he read to children via his Facebook page during COVID-induced school shutdowns.
“Being able to be proficient in reading and being literate is, I think something that gets a little lost in the mix in the world today. Getting that started and getting people reading at a young age and interested in reading at a young age has become important to me,” Jones said Wednesday. “Before we even had the Erik Jones Foundation, it was something I was working with and interested in, so this has been a great avenue for me to pursue and go down with the Foundation and just getting kids interested in wanting to read and be a part of it has been something that’s been fun.”
Jones, who spoke to Byron students in two separate assemblies Wednesday — he received rapt attention, though the questions he fielded from the gathered young learners tended to have less to do with books than with his NASCAR career and car crashes — seemed glad to be back at his old school.
“It’s cool to come back and be able to give back,” Jones said. “It’s been something for us that has been in the works for a few months now, and there’s obviously a lot of logistics to figure out. It’s worked out really cool though, being able to give back I think anywhere for me in the Foundation is special, but when you have a little extra connection it makes it that much more special at least for me. Coming back to Byron is home for me, and being able to donate something like this is a pretty neat day.
“(Laurin) actually had the initial idea for this vending machine and was really big on wanting to get it here in the school, and it was something that when we got word of that, we were all interested in it right away at the Foundation. It worked out great and it was just cool to see her take in that kind of effort for the school. She really cares a lot about her students and about all the students here, so she was pretty emotional getting to go up there and introduce that and the book vending machine to the kids, so I was proud to be able to help her with that. She was a great teacher for me growing up, and was really super supportive in everything I did,” he went on.
Laurin said introducing her former student during the two assemblies was “emotional.”
“I’m not very knowledgeable about NASCAR, but I do feel like I know more about him as a student than the whole NASCAR industry. It’s just great to know somebody that has succeeded and advanced and still comes back to his roots and hometown. It says a lot about him and his character,” she said.
