Owosso adopts sign ordinance

OWOSSO — The city has adopted a new sign ordinance that updates the rules for pole signs, temporary signage such as streamers or small flags, electronic message signs and murals.
On Monday, the Owosso City Council approved the ordinance by 5-2 following a public hearing, with council members Jerome Haber and Daniel Law opposed.
“This is a pretty substantial amendment to the city’s existing sign ordinance,” City Manager Nathan Henne said. “It’s mostly to correct some issues staff has identified over the past two years (when the sign ordinance was last amended).”
Here’s a summary of the new rules:
n Temporary signage such as razor flags, pennants, streamers or balloons is prohibited, as it was under the old ordinance. What’s different is that the new ordinance defines the different types of prohibited temporary signs in greater detail.
n Pole signs were not addressed in the old set of rules. Now, they are permitted in the city’s business district (but not in the historic district), with height limits and other restrictions. For example, a pole sign can stand no higher than the building it represents or 20 feet above the ground, whichever is less.
n Electronic messaging signs are allowed in the city’s business district (but not in the historic district) subject to restrictions, including that the electronic message can’t be larger than half the total area of the sign.
n Murals on plain building exterior walls are encouraged.
“When there’s a blank side of a building, they are sometimes perfect for murals and look much better than one color,” Henne said. “I’d like to see someone take advantage (of the new rules on murals). I think it would be a good addition.”
n The ordinance was changed to be content-neutral, in compliance with federal law.
Under the new ordinance, nonconforming signs are legal but must be maintained in good condition. However, they cannot be structurally altered or repaired to prolong its life or change its shape or size “unless such change shall make the sign conforming.” A nonconforming sign can not be replaced by another nonconforming sign.
The continued ban on “festoons” — temporary signs such as tinsel, ribbons, small flags or streamers —is spurred by safety concerns because of driver distraction, the creation of visual clutter and the quick degradation or ripping of the signs, contributing to the image of a run-down community.
Dale Frazier, owner of D&L Auto Sales on Corunna Avenue, raised objections to the festoons ban.
Frazier told council members he decorates his lot with strings of small flags and streamers. All of his festoons are located 20 feet from the ground, he said, and do not obstruct drivers’ views. He agrees that streamers and flags not taken care of should be removed, but that he keeps his clean and in good condition.
“I think I run a pretty great business,” Frazier said. “I have never seen a car lot without streamers and flags.”
Signs put up lawfully before the new ordinance was adopted are considered nonconforming signs that can stay in place unless they are altered. Thus the festoons Frazier placed before the new ordinance was adopted can stay. But they cannot be replaced with new festoons.
Council member Jerome Haber said he also comes from the car industry and sympathizes with Frazier’s situation.
“(Frazier) has had his flags up as long as he’s been in biz,” Haber said. “They’re not at eye level. You’d have to be looking at birds to see his festoons. One thing he does is he takes care of his lot. His lot is not messy…. (The festoons are) just vital to that business.”
Council member Daniel Law said he agreed with Haber about D&L Auto Sales’ festoons.
“These are not a danger, these are not a distraction to traffic,” Law said. “Do we really have car accidents in front of that dealership because people are gazing at the flags? Taking away something vital from a biz in case something happens down road someday is a troubling march down the wrong path for me.”
Law also noted that he prefers pole signs to ground signs because, when driving, pole signs are easier to see.
Justin Sprague, vice president of the CIB planning firm used by the city of Owosso, noted that if Frazier’s festoons came down during a storm or for any other reason, they would not be reapproved under the new ordinance. However, the car lot owner could appeal to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals for a sign variance.
Resident Burton Fox, a former Owosso council member, told the council he sees yard signs in violation of local ordinances every summer, and would like to see that problem fixed. He also said he believes electronic signs that change messages too quickly are distracting for drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.