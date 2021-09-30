CORUNNA — A man whom the Michigan Supreme Court recently ruled that Judge Matthew Stewart too harshly sentenced was given a new prison term this past week in a criminal sexual conduct case.
Michael Douglas Brooks, 53, originally was sentenced in November 2018 to at least 50 years in prison for first-degree CSC, however, in June the state Supreme Court remanded the case back to 35th Circuit Court for a new sentencing.
Friday, Stewart sentenced Brooks to a minimum of 25 years in prison. He now is eligible for parole in 2043, when he is 75.
According to an order issued by the Supreme Court, June 23, relying upon the rationale of Appeals Court Judge Elizabeth Gleicher, the sentencing court “did not adequately account for the extent of the significant departure” from state guidelines, which was 25 years more than the mandatory minimum.
Following Brooks’ 2018 conviction for CSC-1 (victim under 13, defendant 17 or over), he filed an appeal. His conviction and sentence were upheld by the Michigan Court of Appeals May 28, 2020. Brooks sought and was granted an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court, which upheld the conviction, but ordered Brooks to be resentenced.
Friday, Brooks declined to speak before being resentenced, but indicated he would not appeal the 25-year term.
During Brooks’ October 2018 jury trial, two separate victims testified that Brooks had molested them from a young age. The jury was deadlocked for three days before ultimately convicting Brooks of CSC-1.
Brooks denied any guilt, telling Stewart at sentencing he “didn’t do this,” and accused the victims of committing perjury during testimony.
Stewart told Brooks a jury of his peers disagreed, and listed Brooks’ lengthy record of felony convictions, which include stealing cars, breaking and entering, and escape from prison.
“Similarly, if there are others who are contemplating hurting the children of Shiawassee County, this sentence, this court hopes, should serve as a reminder of the realities of the situation,” Stewart told Brooks. “Our children, they’re off limits. They are and they will be protected by this justice system. May God have mercy upon your soul.”
Brooks was charged May 24, 2018, with CSC. At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty, posted a $50,000 bond, and was free prior to his conviction.
In upholding the initial sentence, Appeals Court judge Brock Swartzle and Michael Kelly said Stewart’s decision “…was able to explain why the sentence it imposed was ‘more proportionate to the offense and the offender than a different sentence would have been.’
“That the court in this case opted to link the facts unaccounted for by the guidelines to a hypothetical OV score and then impose a sentence within the guidelines range calculated using those otherwise unaccounted-for facts is an acceptable method for justifying the particular departure imposed,” the pair wrote.
Gleicher, concurred in part and dissented.
“The trial court doubled an already substantial sentence, ensuring that Brooks will spend the rest of his life in prison,” she wrote. “I discern little in Brooks’ crime or his background that merits such a steep departure. The legal question is whether the trial court adequately explained why an additional 25 years’ imprisonment is proportionate to the offense and the offender. It did not. I would vacate Brooks’ sentence and remand for resentencing.”
