Owosso City Council unanimously passes Fiscal Year 2024 budget

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council unanimously approved its 2023-2024 city budget at its regularly-scheduled Monday meeting.
City Manager Nathan Henne said there were only a “few minor tweaks” from the proposed budget which was discussed at a special meeting on April 11. The final budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024, projects total revenue at $49,638,244 and total expenditures at $53,075,280 — putting the city $3,437,036 in the red.
Henne previously expressed optimism about the budget in an email statement.
“Overall I’m optimistic about the FY 23-24 budget because it continues to tackle some much needed capital improvements — mainly with IT, public safety and water and sewer infrastructure.” Henne wrote. “The overall shortfall is mostly due to federal program dollars related to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the street funds and the fleet fund.
“ARPA shows a deficit but that’s just because we’ve already collected all the revenue in this current FY. Streets and fleet (funds) show a deficit because we have banked enough revenue over the years to have a healthy fund balance to draw from to leverage grant dollars for one time projects and pay-as-you-go equipment purchases.”
Council passed the budget without much added discussion on Monday, but Councilperson Nicholas Pidek chimed in to complement city staff and fellow council members for its completion.
“I’d just like to thank city staff — Nathan (Henne), everybody — for putting this together. It’s not a small undertaking. Everybody put in extra time and council members in our discussion meetings. I know this isn’t a glorious process you do every year. It’s complicated, and there’s a lot of moving parts that the team put together,” Pidek said.
As noted by Henne, street funds are certainly a culprit in the FY 23-24 budget finishing in the red, with the city’s Major Street Fund and Local Street Fund combining to lose nearly $1.5 million. Information presented at the council’s April 11 special meeting showed that Owosso has 72.83 miles of streets, with 38% of local streets evaluated as “poor” last year in the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER).
The proposed budget includes expenditures for street resurfacing and the replacement of a water main on North Street between Hickory Street and M-52, bridge work on Gould Street and water main repair on Lee Street, and expenditures related to the recently passed Safe Routes to School project.
The city’s general fund will see expenses of $10,153,327 in the final budget, with nearly 60% of the expenditures covering costs related to spending on the police and fire departments. Henne said at the special meeting this amount was largely because of a fire truck purchase and the replacement of two police cruisers at a time when high inflation is affecting vehicle prices.
Other general fund expenditures include renovations to the Oakwood Bridge, the purchase of body cameras for the police department and $7,000 on dugouts and bleachers at Bennett Field.
