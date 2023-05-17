Owosso City Council unanimously passes Fiscal Year 2024 budget

Argus-Press File PhotoOwosso City Hall is seen in this 2020 file photo.

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council unanimously approved its 2023-2024 city budget at its regularly-scheduled Monday meeting.

City Manager Nathan Henne said there were only a “few minor tweaks” from the proposed budget which was discussed at a special meeting on April 11. The final budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024, projects total revenue at $49,638,244 and total expenditures at $53,075,280 — putting the city $3,437,036 in the red.

