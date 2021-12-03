CORUNNA — Branches of the Community District Library have several Christmas craft events planned.
Registration can be made online under Events Calendar at mycdl.org or by visiting or calling the branch.
n At 2 p.m. Dec. 7 is a Christmas swag decoration for adults at the Lennon branch. Call (810) 621-3202.
n At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 is a Scandinavian stars ornament event for teens and adults at the Byron branch. Call (810) 266-4620.
n At 1 p.m. Dec. 17, 20 and 21 is a Christmas ornament event for teens and adults; bird feeders for kids; and paper bag reindeer for kids — all at the Perry branch. Call (517) 625-3166.
For more information visit the website or contact the branch.
