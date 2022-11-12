Newly-expanded Owosso boutique reopens to significant enthusiasm

Aviator Jayne welcomed customers to check out their new storefront on Friday for the first day of their grand re-opening celebration.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

OWOSSO — Local home goods boutique “Aviator Jayne” held its grand re-opening on Friday after expanding its premises and will be continuing its celebration today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We specialize in both new and old vintage/antique items,” said owner Mandy Pidek. “We (sell) a lot of furniture and do furniture restoration. We also have an event space that we utilize for classes, workshops and private rentals.”

