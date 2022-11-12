Newly-expanded Owosso boutique reopens to significant enthusiasm

OWOSSO — Local home goods boutique “Aviator Jayne” held its grand re-opening on Friday after expanding its premises and will be continuing its celebration today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We specialize in both new and old vintage/antique items,” said owner Mandy Pidek. “We (sell) a lot of furniture and do furniture restoration. We also have an event space that we utilize for classes, workshops and private rentals.”
Since the time she was a young child, Pidek has always loved home decor.
One of her passions is helping people decorate their home interior.
“We do believe in the power of a well-designed home,” Mandy Pidek said. “I want people to know that if they ever do want help with their homes and they feel stumped, they can bring in pictures and they can come talk to me or the staff — we are here to help.”
Aviator Jayne was closed from Nov. 2-10 to allow for a transition period between locations. Originally, Aviator Jayne was bounded by the walls of 110 W. Main St., but now it has expanded around the block to 109 N. Washington St.
“We really wanted to expand because we were just running out of room,” Pidek said. “Over the last six months, we’ve been working on this space. We are actually attached to the old space still.”
Pidek said they needed the additional room for furniture pieces, storage and workshops.
Some of the workshops she has hosted in the past include pottery, crochet, cookie decorating, a Latin dance class and more.
The old space will primarily be for events and workshops, while the new space will be the Aviator Jayne’s commerce center, Pidek said.
The store’s ongoing re-opening festivites today coincide with its first “holiday market” of the season, where community members will be able to explore the wares of eight different smaller vendors.
Pidek grew up in Midland but relocated to the Owosso area after she married her husband, Nick Pidek, who is native to the area.
Nick Pidek is a co-owner of Foster Coffee Co., and while he and Mandy are technically separate business owners, they share everything — including the history behind Mandy’s boutique’s name.
“Aviator Jayne is kind of a quirky nod to our family and our upbringing,” Mandy Pidek said.
Aviation was a significant part of both Pideks’ childhood, as each of their fathers were pilots who flew out of the same airport for many years.
“The Saginaw airport is where our dads flew out of, but for many years Nick’s mom and dad both ran the Owosso airport,” Mandy Pidek said.
Additionally, on her side of the family “Jayne” is a family name, and “Jane” is the middle name of Nick’s mother.
In explaining why he has stayed in Owosso, Nick Pidek said they are both passionate about Owosso — the history of the town, the people who have made it what it is today and being part of the story of what it could become. They also enjoy seeing other local businesses thrive.
Aviator Jayne was scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Friday, but with customers eager to shop they opened up a little earlier.
“I’ve been a long-time supporter of Mandy and Aviator Jayne,” said customer Hailey Gilbert. “Mandy always has the best little finds, whether it’s vintage and antique, or something new to add to the collection.
Gilbert, who grew up in New Lothrop and spent time in Owosso, currently resides Breckenridge, but a 50-minute drive was small change when set against Aviator Jayne’s re-opening.
“I love local business and it’s been great to support her over the years — along with other Owosso local businesses,” Gilbert said.
