CORUNNA — After commissioners were unable to reach a consensus at a nearly five-hour Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners special meeting on Dec. 1, three candidates remain in the running to replace outgoing County Commissioner Brian Boggs.
The commissioners agreed to eliminate candidate Stephanie Fox from the initial pool of four candidates, but could not come to a consensus on which of the remaining candidates should take Boggs’ slot after one round of interviews. After around an hour of heated discussion, the board ultimately decided to offer second interviews.
Said interviews will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday at Surbeck Hall after the county’s Economic and Physical Development, and Finance and Administration Committee meetings — which will be bumped up from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. The candidates will be given a scenario involving an issue facing the county and be asked to present a solution in an approximately 30-minute prepared presentation.
Here’s a look at the three candidates vying to replace Boggs, who announced his intention to step down at a Sept. 1 special meeting after “receiving an offer to advance his career that he couldn’t turn it down.” Boggs had previously said that he would step down on Dec. 31, although board County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur said on Dec. 1 that Boggs would stay in the position past Dec. 31, in part to train his replacement.
Adam Stacey
Stacey, 47, is in the market for a new governmental position since losing his campaign for a new term on the Clinton County Board of Commissioners, on which he has served since 2009. A Republican based out of Bath Township, Stacey fell to Democrat Dwight Washington in the race to represent the county’s 7th Disctrict by a tally of 2,829-2,522. His current term ends on Dec. 31.
Stacey said in his Dec. 1 interview that he is a “Michigander by birth and by choice” — although he moved around the country a lot in his youth, he was born in Bad Axe and returned to the state for college, obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University.
He described his family as one of the “pioneering” families of Shiawassee County. His parents grew up on farms in the Byron area. His maternal grandfather’s farm has roots stretching back 170 years, he said.
He has three children — a son attending Arizona State University, a daughter at the University of Michigan and a child at Haslett High School.
Stacey said he is looking for a “10-year job.”
In addition to his time on the Clinton County board, he cited long service as a staffer in the state legislature — spending time in communications analyst, policy advisor and chief of staff roles — as fitting him with the knowhow necessary to do a good job in the county coordinator role.
“With my 24 years in Lansing, I completely understand the processes in play there and the funding mechanisms, the leverage points and the people you need to contact if there’s hurdles blocking the way. I have served different lawmakers that had different policy preferences than I had, and that has taught me as a staffer that it is my job to represent the lawmakers’ policies authentically,” he said.
Stacey argued that, if chosen, he would be able to help streamline the county’s decision making process.
“Communications is a very strong background for myself. A long time I was doing legislative analysis, policy relations, communications and research, so one of my strengths is taking all that data and combining it into a short decision document, and I would definitely bring that to Shiawassee County,” he said.
Ryan Rudzis
Rudzis, who grew up in the Metro Detroit area, is the current city manager of Marlette in Sanilac County — a position he’s held for 4 1/2 years. Previously, Rudzis had served as city manager of Grant in Newaygo County for four years. He has a master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Michigan University.
Painting himself as a cultural fit with Shiawassee County, Rudzis said he’s spent a lot of his time in “rural, agricultural areas,” and noted that he loves the outdoors, including deer and duck hunting.
“(My family is) excited for this opportunity here. We’re hoping to make this place home. Our full intent is if we are ever offered this to move here. I’m really excited to be part of the rural community here,” he said.
“I believe that with my financial experience, with my background in rural areas — I believe I am the right fit. I have established good relationships in my last two stops as city manager; I have left on good terms,” Rudzis said. “This is where we want to be; we want to land the plane. My son is nine and he’ll be 10 next year and we need to make sure that whatever decision I make is best for my family too. We want to be part of an area that treasures its agricultural heritage, and Shiawassee (County) is that place. Lansing and Flint are destinations that people commute to; let’s give a reason to commute here too.”
Should he be offered the position, Rudzis will focus on relationship building in his first year, with an eye towards making his presence felt in every corner of the county.
“I hope to build relationships — trust relationships with most of the departments here. It’ll be hard to meet with everybody all the time and get to know them; my goal is to start establishing those relationships right away. I’d also liked to have gone to most of the townships, most of the cities, most of the villages, introduce myself and see what their needs are and what the county can do to partner with them,” Rudzis said. “Some townships may only have a couple hundred people, but they’re residents. I like living in small townships. I hope to be able to make an appearance and start cultivating that stuff with them, and I hope they invite me back.”
Not every relationship Rudzis formed in his current position has qualified as rosy, however. When the then-Mayor of Marlette, Dennis Cargill, resigned in Oct. 2020, he cited difficulties in working with Rudzis as the primary reason for his departure.
“I’ve been on the council, or mayor, almost 40 years,” Cargill told the Sanilac County News. “It (the resignation) came about because of differences on how things should run between the city manager and myself and some council people. … It comes down to this, lack of trust and respect for me as a person and mayor.”
Kyle Harris
Another current county commissioner not returning in the new year — in this case a Saginaw County representative who elected not to run in 2022, clearing the way for his father, Denny, to win the seat — Harris has a similar profile to Stacey, having also spent a number of years as a staffer in Lansing.
A graduate of New Lothrop High School who resides in Maple Grove Township, Harris holds a bachelor’s in public administration from Saginaw Valley State and a master’s in the discipline from Central Michigan
In addition to his time on the Saginaw County commission, Harris has served on the board of the Michigan Association of Counties (MAC) for nearly four years.
His most recent, non-governmental job was as Director of Grower Relations for the DeWitt-based Cherry Marketing Institute, a position he held from Jan. 2020 through June of this year.
Like Rudzis, Harris said that his number one goal, upon receiving the county coordinator job, would be establishing relationships.
“Over the next 12 months, what I’d like to accomplish is that I’ve worked on meeting your various elected officials and department heads and built a good relationship with them and the individual commissioners. Hopefully I’ve gained the trust of all involved and instilled a good line of communication so that way in the following 12 months, 10 years, whatever that may be, we can get some good policy done,” he said. “Not we can’t get something done in the first 12 months, but until I learn your interworkings, it would be a bit premature for me to come in here and tell you what I think we should be accomplishing.”
Asked why he is the right fit and ideal candidate to lead Shiawassee County, Harris touted his experience as a Saginaw County commissioner and on the board of directors for the MAC, and his connections to Shiawassee County.
“I believe that with my county experience, both as the elected official and participating in the MAC, and being more local and doing business somewhat frequently in Owosso and Corunna and having family in the county, I feel like northern Shiawassee County is part of home. Working to protect that, watching out for its assets and not just looking at it as a job I leave at the end of the day, it’s still a regional thing and the health of Shiawassee County still supports Saginaw County. I’m going to treat Shiawassee County as I treat Saginaw County in watching out for the tax dollars and citizens. I believe that I have enough education and experience to assist in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.