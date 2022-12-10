CORUNNA — After commissioners were unable to reach a consensus at a nearly five-hour Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners special meeting on Dec. 1, three candidates remain in the running to replace outgoing County Commissioner Brian Boggs.

The commissioners agreed to eliminate candidate Stephanie Fox from the initial pool of four candidates, but could not come to a consensus on which of the remaining candidates should take Boggs’ slot after one round of interviews. After around an hour of heated discussion, the board ultimately decided to offer second interviews.

