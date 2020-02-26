OWOSSO — People lined up Tuesday for a chance to be among the first customers at Owosso’s first recreational marijuana store.
Lume, 116 N. Washington St., which opened at 10 a.m., was also Owosso’s first medical marijuana dispensary to open on Jan. 22. Owosso City Council member Dan Law was the first person to make a purchase.
“I took the morning off work so I could be here,” Law said. “I think it’s something that’s been a long time coming. It’s almost like the prohibition on alcohol. It didn’t stop anything. Now we’re finally to the point where the city and the state can make revenue off something that’s been going on for decades anyway.”
Tuesday, customers represented a cross-section of the community: younger, older, and people in pajamas and business suits.
Customers were greeted in the lobby by a Lume staff member who checked their ID to confirm they were 21 — the legal age — and then were taken to a separate room featuring display cases with Lume’s various products.
The location employs a “bud bar” similar to craft breweries. Prices are displayed on screens that coordinate with the product on display. The prices vary from roughly $10 to $20 a gram — depending on quality.
Dakota Figel, 21, of Owosso, started waiting outside Lume at midnight Tuesday and waited 10 hours to be one of the first custmers.
“I think it’s revolutionary. It’s amazing. We should have done it a long time ago and it should be legal federally,” Figel said.
Amanda and Larry — who declined to provide their last names — a couple from Owosso, said they wanted to see what Lume has that could help with health issues.
“It’s really neat and ground-breaking. I’m allergic to certain painkillers like Tylenol and ibuprofen so I can’t really take a lot of those things, so I’m interested in seeing if they have anything here that can help,” Larry said.
“We’re almost 40 and never thought that we would see it legal in our lifetime and we were just talking about how weird it is to be able to go to the store and buy it. It’s really strange,” Amanda said.
The couple also explained Larry’s father has multiple sclerosis and they wanted to know if cannabis could help with some of his pain.
“He’s losing mobility in his arms and legs, so we’re thinking about getting some CBD oil for that,” Amanda said.
Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana in a statewide vote in November 2018.
The following month, the Owosso City Council imposed a moratorium on licensing to give the state time to formulate licensing rules.
In July 2019, the state released “emergency” rules for recreational facilities.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said he is pleased with Lume, so far.
“They’ve proven themselves as excellent business partners in the community. They have already been involved in what’s going on locally, they became (Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce) members right away and genuinely seem interested in not only the downtown but Owosso specifically,” Henne said.
Lume’s grand opening featured products from several local businesses, including Foster Coffee, cookies from Bea’s Bakery and balloons from Owosso Floral & Gifts.
The Century 21 office next door to Lume allowed customers to wait inside to escape the cold prior to opening at 10 a.m.
“We are thrilled to launch adult-use sales at our Owosso store,” Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume, said in a press release. “At Lume, our top priority is to provide high-quality cannabis products that are safe for patients and recreational consumers across Michigan. Lume products have received incredibly positive responses from our patients in Owosso, and we are excited to provide our superior products to recreational users in mid-Michigan and beyond.”
Besides its Owosso location, Lume also operates dispensaries in Kalamazoo, Honor and Evart.
The company’s growing facilities are located in Evart. Lume currently holds nine class-C growing licenses, which allows them to grow up to 13,500 plants at any given time.
“Our goal is to be the best operator and the most trusted source on all things cannabis in the state, and that starts with ensuring every customer has an amazing experience every time they enter a Lume store,” Hellyar said. “Our team of luminaries has been trained to make it easy for every customer to find the high-quality Lume products that meets their needs – no matter their experience with cannabis.”
From Evart, the product is sent to a testing facility and then distributed to one of Lume’s dispensaries.
McLaughlin-Williams said almost all of the product on the shelves at Lume is grown at the Evart location. The goal is to vertically integrate themselves into the market, controlling the process from seed to sale. Hellyar said this will help achieve high standards.
Besides selling marijuana flower, Lume also sells edibles, tinctures and concentrates along with some other marijuana-based products.
“We have three different tier systems, value, mid and top tier,” said Lume general manager Douglass McLaughlin-Williams previously.
At the Owosso store, after selecting a product, an individual places their order. The third section of the building is a fulfillment center. Similar to a pharmacy, workers behind glass windows prepare the patient’s order — and then they are out the door.
One notable thing that makes Lume’s product “top-tier,” McLaughlin-Williams said, is the way it’s packaged. Everything is sealed using nitrogen instead of air to ensure the product remains fresh for two years.
Every product sold in Lume also has to go through a testing process by a state-approved tester that checks for things such as mold and pesticides in the product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.