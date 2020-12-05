Shiawassee RESD students raise funds for CACS

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Baker College and Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD) students were moved to make a difference this fall.
Led by student leader Nevaeh Ginger of the Criminal Justice II class, students organized a can drive that raised $826. The can drive success was the combined efforts of the Automotive, Health Science Academy and the Criminal Justice classes.
Students participated in a weeklong competition to see who collected the most cans; the results yielded a combined amount of $826 being donated to the Capital Area Community Services.
The Criminal Justice I class raised the most money.
“I want to thank everyone for supporting the Baker/Shiawassee RESD community service project. Despite being in the middle of a pandemic and having numerous restrictions placed upon them because of this, the students collected $826 to be given to those serving the homeless in our community. A population that the students selected. I am proud of all our students,” Kristina Marshall said.
Students reached out to Capital Area Community Services and surprised them with a “big check” Nov. 5 at the campus of Baker College. Baker College hosts the Shiawassee RESD programs that participated in this Career and Technical Education (CTE) community service project.
