OWOSSO TWP. — The multi-cell storm system that crashed through Mid-Michigan Thursday night continues to grow after the fact. The National Weather Service has now — as of 9:35 p.m. Friday — confirmed seven tornadoes to have touched down in Mid-Michigan in a diagonal line stretching from Kent County in the west to Wayne County in the east. The death toll from the system has swelled to five — up from one confirmed as of Friday morning.

Shiawassee County was spared the worst of Thursday’s severe weather, avoiding any tornadoes, but torrential rains and high winds still wreaked plenty of havoc locally.

