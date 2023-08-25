OWOSSO TWP. — The multi-cell storm system that crashed through Mid-Michigan Thursday night continues to grow after the fact. The National Weather Service has now — as of 9:35 p.m. Friday — confirmed seven tornadoes to have touched down in Mid-Michigan in a diagonal line stretching from Kent County in the west to Wayne County in the east. The death toll from the system has swelled to five — up from one confirmed as of Friday morning.
Shiawassee County was spared the worst of Thursday’s severe weather, avoiding any tornadoes, but torrential rains and high winds still wreaked plenty of havoc locally.
Downed tree limbs and power lines have had emergency crews and utility repairmen working around the clock to clear roads and restore electricity.
County power outages resulting from the storm peaked north of 7,400, according to Consumer Energy data. Getting everyone back online has been slow going.
As of around 10:30 Friday night, Consumers was still showing over 4,000 customers without power in the Shiawassee area. Some outages were being given estimated resolution times as late as this afternoon.
The outages caused the closure of numerous local school districts, including Owosso, Corunna and Byron.
”Several of our schools are without power which means they do not have phone service or Internet access,” a Friday morning Facebook post by Owosso Public Schools read. “If you need to reach someone at your child’s school, please send a message to the district Facebook page and we will do our best to relay that message to the appropriate person in a timely manner. Thank you for your patience and understanding as our maintenance crew works to clean up and Consumers Energy works to restore power.”
Some of the worst local storm was sustained at Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park in Owosso Township.
One mobile home there was rendered a total loss, and several more were significantly damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Peter Scutt lived in the mobile home that was destroyed. He said he was in his residence with his wife, three children and an aunt, when the trailer began “rocking,” and a tree branch crashed into his living room.
“It was insane. I thought a tornado hit it. Basically Niagara Falls came through my living room,” Scutt said. “We had two very large branches fall on the trailer and it broke the walls loose from the frame of the trailer. The one side of the trailer has dropped about 4 inches and on the opposite side, a branch went through our living room.”
While Scutt and his family stayed at the mobile home during the night, he said it isn’t livable for the long-term, and his family is “scrambling” to figure out next steps.
Marlene Webster — Shiawassee County Commissioner, pastor at Owosso City Church of the Nazarene and board member for local nonprofit Shiawassee Hope — helped establish a community center at Pleasant Valley in 2012, and she frequently connects with residents, including hosting weekly dinners for everybody in the neighborhood.
Webster said she got a call at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday from the park’s manager who asked, “Can you help us? It’s really bad out here.”
“I started making phone calls to the Red Cross and talked to people about what their plans for the night to make sure everybody was secure,” she said.
Webster, along with several volunteers from Owosso City Church and Shiawassee Hope, returned to the park Friday to assist with what was an all-day cleanup effort.
“This neighborhood is great. They all worked really hard today, and it was all hands on deck. They got everything taken out of the street and most of the trees blocking the entry to a house that got moved,” Webster said. “… There’s a huge sense of community. Everybody here is helping each other out.”
Park resident Monica Fritz also touted this community bond. Although her mobile home wasn’t damaged, she was active in the cleanup efforts.
“The cleanup’s going to take some time. We’ve been moving brush and trees and stuff,” Fritz said. “We’ve been out here since sunrise helping each other out.”
One stirring scene occurred Friday morning, when, Webster said, over 10 people pitched in to move debris from a “huge tree” blocking one of the mobile homes after a man in the park was suffering from non-storm related medical issues and needed hospitalization.
In the late afternoon, Webster helped grill about 80 hot dogs to distribute to residents. She said the hot dogs were courtesy of a family member of a woman who previously lived in the park.
Webster said she’s been in touch with the Michigan District Church of the Nazarene and Kansas City-based Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, advocating to get funds for repairs for the park.
“The thing out here is these people have no resources; they don’t have other family members that have means to be able to help them for the most part, and for a lot of them, especially the (Scutt family), they’re really at a sense of loss because that’s all they’ve got,” she said. Webster said Scutt had recently reinforced slats on the mobile home’s walls, and they felt like it probably “saved their lives.”
