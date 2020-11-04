SHIAWASSEE AREA — Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, defeated Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard Tuesday to win reelection for a fourth term and retain control of Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District seat.
As of this morning, with 92 percent of precincts reporting, Moolenaar had 222,748 votes (66.4 percent) to Hilliard’s 103,934 (31 percent). Libertarian candidate David Canny got 4,971 votes (1.5 percent), and Green Party candidate Amy Slepr collected 4,018 votes (1.2 percent).
In Shiawassee County where 100 percent of precincts were counted, Moolenaar received 23,732 votes to 13,162 for Hilliard. Turnout was 71.03 percent countywide, with 39,502 total voters out of 55,612 registered.
“I want to thank the voters of mid and northern Michigan for trusting me once again to represent them in Washington. I am honored by their support and I will continue my bipartisan work to address the issues facing our nation. There’s a lot of work to do and my priorities will be helping Michigan families, defeating the virus, safely re-opening the economy, supporting our farmers, and protecting the Great Lakes,” Moolenaar said in a statement.
The district encompasses much of central Michigan, from Big Rapids through Mount Pleasant and Midland and includes Shiawassee County.
Moolenaar, 59, who was uncontested in the August Republican primary, won his his fourth congressional term. He served in the Michigan House of Representatives representing District 98 from 2002-08, and as the Michigan State Senate District 36 representative from 2011-15. Moolenaar was first elected to congress in 2015.
Moolenaar previously told The Argus-Press he will work to implement policies that will help those in need, including a $2,000 tax credit for working families, forgivable loans for small businesses and funding for job-training programs in skilled trades.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hope College in 1983, before receiving a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University.
Moolenaar worked at Dow Chemical, and later was director of the Small Business Center for the Middle Michigan Development Corporation, as well as a school administrator.
Moolenaar is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.
In 2018, Moolenaar defeated Hilliard 178,510 (62.6 percent) to 106,540 (37.4 percent).
Hilliard defeated Anthony Feig in the Democratic primary in August, gathering 26,577 (54.1 percent) to 22,568 (45.9 percent).
