By SHELBY FRINK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Fortitude Farms and Events held their first annual Wine and Cheeseburger Fest on Friday.
Owner, Alec Faber, said it’s a riff on the classic wine and cheese event, with the main difference being that the burger-ized version will fill you all the way up, providing a meal, rather than simply appetizers.
Fortitude hosted a traditional wine and cheese event during the Curwood Festival in June, which Faber said was a great success.
Friday’s event ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and included live music and a captivating view in addition to the food and drinks. Guests were given the opportunity to enjoy nature, check out the grounds and socialize as they tried various wines and hard ciders. The burgers were furnsihed by the venue’s newly added food truck.
Like many of Fortitude’s events, this one had a charitable angle.
“Typically if we put on an event, we like to tie in a nonprofit,” said Owner Alec Faber. This includes the 5k races they host on-site each year.
A portion of the proceeds from the fest went to The Arc of Mid-Michigan, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and promoting the general welfare of people with developmental disabilities in Shiawassee, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton Counties.
“We’ve done other events with them in the past; We’ve always worked well together,” Faber said. “If we can help out a nonprofit each year, that’s what we want to do.”
More events are scheduled for this fall.
Fortitude has changed drastically since it first opened six years ago as an indoor/outdoor fitness training facility. Faber said they transitioned away from the fitness side of the business after they updated the venue and added in farm elements such as two acres of “you-pick flowers,” a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and more. People can also rent out the venue for open houses, baby showers, weddings and other parties.
“We’re extremely thankful for the support of the community,” Faber said. “Doing what we do — I mean it’s been a gamble, so a lot of hard work — but at the end of the day we couldn’t be here without the support.”
This past spring a gazebo was added, which is part of a collection of photo-op sites that photographers can rent out. The other sites include an old-styled truck, a bed and a swing.
“We’re trying to create an atmosphere like no other,” Faber said. “It’s slowly being discovered. Someone said to me a couple years ago that we’re no longer a location but are becoming a destination. That’s kind of what we’ve been going for, for the last two years.
Fortitude Farms and Events also hosts picnic-styled date nights, where people can rent out a spot amongst the flowers to share a bottle of wine and charcuterie foods; and garden dinners where guests are surrounded by flowers as they enjoy a chef-prepared, five-course meal. There are also sand-volleyball pits and cornhole boards for competitive and “just-for-fun” leagues, according to their website.
Fortitude Farms and Events is also available for open houses, baby showers, weddings and other private events.
For more information about Fortitude Farms and Events’ festivities, visit their Facebook page, Instagram or www.fortitudefarmsandevents.com.
“Stay tuned, there’s more coming,” Faber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.