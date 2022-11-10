BYRON — The Byron Area Board of Education will feature three new members after Tuesday night’s elections, which saw eight candidates compete for four full terms.
The race’s two incumbents, James Anibal and Andrea Schott, had drastically different evenings, per preliminary Shiawassee, Genesee and Livingston County vote data.
Anibal, who has been getting re-elected like clockwork every four years this century, received 1,205 total votes, good for second place in the field. He collected 757 votes in Shiawassee County, 311 votes in Genesee and 137 in Livingston. Schott, by contrast finished last, with 754 total votes.
Joining Anibal on the board, if the prelimnary results in all jurisdictions hold, will be top vote-getter Ellen Glass (1,331 votes), Krystal Howard (1,086) and Richard Lee Whaley (898).
Whaley edged candidate Jody Lee Embury by just four votes for the final board slot.
Embury led him in Shiawassee County 545-517, but Whaley made up the difference in Livingston and Genesee (101-97 in the former, 280-252 in the latter).
Glass came into the election with a strong background in civil service and administration. She currently serves as the City Manager of Linden. A Byron Area High School graduate, she and her husband moved back to the district to raise their daughters.
A recurring theme of her campaign was a desire to foster “more collaboration” between the board and “the Village of Byron and Burns Township including the Downtown Development Authority.”
Howard, another Byron product and wife of Shiawassee County Commissioner Brad Howard, has three elementary-aged children in the school district.
In the run-up to the election, she touted an education background — she holds a degree in elementary education from Olivet College — as outfitting her with some of the skills necessary for a school board seat.
One of her animating issues was increasing board-to-parent communication.
“The communication between the board and parents could use some improvement,” Howard told the Argus-Press in late October.
“It’s important that parents know what is going on within the school district in a timely manner. I know that is not always possible but if elected and a part of the board I would do my best to help bridge that gap.”
Asked by The Owosso Independent about the issue of book banning within schools, Howard came out steadfastly against it.
“I do not endorse book banning within our schools,” Howard said. “Students in the public school system should have access to useful, educational and age appropriate books that in turn help them become educated, productive members of society.”
Whaley does not seem to have responded to candidate queries from any media source.
