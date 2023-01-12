Weird Girl Noodles taking next steps

The Weird Girl Noodles Valentine's Day menu is seen here.

 Courtesy Photo

LAINGSBURG — Weird Girl Noodles is moving up in the world. The specialty ramen delivery concept, started this fall by Charity Barnes, of Laingsburg, is expanding beyond the confines of her home and features a new business plan that will allow for on-demand ordering, a merchandise line and plans to open an actual restaurant.

Additionally, Barnes, along with her business partner and husband Connor Barnes, are about to trot out a Valentine’s Day menu. Ordering will be available from this weekend until Feb. 11.

