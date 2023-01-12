Weird Girl Noodles taking next steps

LAINGSBURG — Weird Girl Noodles is moving up in the world. The specialty ramen delivery concept, started this fall by Charity Barnes, of Laingsburg, is expanding beyond the confines of her home and features a new business plan that will allow for on-demand ordering, a merchandise line and plans to open an actual restaurant.
Additionally, Barnes, along with her business partner and husband Connor Barnes, are about to trot out a Valentine’s Day menu. Ordering will be available from this weekend until Feb. 11.
The rapid buildup of what one day may grow into a Weird Girl Noodles empire of sorts, owes a lot to efforts by Connor Barnes, who has contributed extensively in the merchandising — which thus far includes t-shirts and stickers — and business model departments.
“My husband is a genius,” Charity Barnes said. “But don’t ever tell him I said that. … I’m thankful to (him) for taking care of all of the business aspects, which I don’t understand.”
One of the most important Weird Girl Noodles developments has been gaining access to a building in Corunna from which she will be able to sell ready-to-eat ramen, rather than the “finish cooking at home” fare she’s offered to this point, making her a fully-fledged, on-demand ramen supplier.
“It’s exciting,” Charity Barnes said. “We have the keys to a building.”
Barnes says Weird Girl Noodles has partnered with Owosso Eats to get its offerings to its clientele
“It’s going to show up at your house ready to eat. It will be fresh and hot,” she said. “It will be the best quality I can get to people.”
Charity Barnes said some interesting changes and additions will be coming to her menu in the future, post Valentine’s Day.
“I have a lot of different ramen recipes,” she said. “I have breakfast ramen. I have chicken pot pie ramen. I have coconut curry ramen. With the coconut milk, it’s so good. The red chiles are perfect for it. I want to introduce a new bowl per month.”
For more information, visit the Weird Girl Noodles Facebook page.
