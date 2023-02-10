CORUNNA — An East Point man was sentenced to prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for emptying an elderly woman’s bank account to add money to his books while he was incarcerated at the Shiawassee County Jail.
Nicholas Porritt, 33, will spend at least 32 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. This sentence will run consecutively to a parole term that Porritt is currently serving. Porritt was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. Because he is currently on parole, he will receive no credit for time served while awaiting disposition of this case.
Stewart took Porritt to task for his eighth felony conviction, noting that he used the occasion of his mother’s death in a motorcycle accident to enlist his girlfriend to steal the PIN number of an elderly woman’s debit card. Porritt’s mother had been caring for the elderly woman.
“I remember that,” Stewart said. “She was on a poker run, I think they call it… She was taken to the hospital and died a few days later. It was a big deal in town, everybody was sad. And then I look at your phone calls, and when you were directing your girlfriend to grab this debit card and clear the money off it. You’re in jail on unrelated charges. Your mother was in a fatal motorcycle accident, was on life support and in a coma, just waiting for her to expire … your mother was in the hospital dying. … That’s a very horrible thing and you should be ashamed of yourself.”
Porritt apologized in a short statement before receiving his sentence, saying that he would have to live with the consequences of poor choices.
“I took advantage of someone who was like a grandmother to me,” Porritt said. “I feel like a complete scumbag every day for doing that. I have to live with that for the rest of my life and there’s no way I can make that right.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner called Porritt’s actions predatory, and asked Stewart to sentence Porritt to prison due to the nature of the theft and his prior felony convictions.
“(The victim) was kind enough to put money in his (jail) account,” Koerner said. “And when it wasn’t enough, he had his girlfriend go and steal the PIN and take out more money… He took advantage of someone who trusted his mother.”
Assistant Public Defender John Gorniak asked Stewart to impose a sentence that balanced incarceration and rehabilitation.
“He wants to stop being addicted to drugs and stop being a fool,” Gorniak said. “Give this man an opportunity.”
Porritt has received numerous prison terms in Shiawassee County previously, related to drugs and thefts.
