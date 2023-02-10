CORUNNA — An East Point man was sentenced to prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for emptying an elderly woman’s bank account to add money to his books while he was incarcerated at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Nicholas Porritt, 33, will spend at least 32 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. This sentence will run consecutively to a parole term that Porritt is currently serving. Porritt was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. Because he is currently on parole, he will receive no credit for time served while awaiting disposition of this case.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.