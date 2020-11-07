MAPLE GROVE TWP. — Twin Township Ambulance this week conducted its Queen of Hearts drawing and Lisa Thick was the winner.
Her card contained the eight of spades, she won $25. The next drawing Thursday at Big Joe’s at Layton Corners.
The estimated jackpot is $1,800. Tickets are $1 and are available at Big Joe’s, Bauman Brothers Auto parts, Golden Comb, Tip N Point and the Hornets Nest.
