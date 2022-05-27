By SHELBY FRINK
For the Argus-Press
The Fitness Coliseum and Friends of the Shiawassee River hosted the second annual Shiawassee Triathlon in Owosso and Corunna on May 22.
“We are so happy with our second year of the event,” said Brianna Carroll, the owner/operator of Fitness Coliseum. “We made some tweaks to the race from last year that allowed things to run more smoothly.”
The event, also called Shi-Tri, started at Fitness Coliseum in downtown Owosso. Participants ran from there to McCurdy Park in Corunna before paddling back to Owosso on the river. After exiting the water near NCG Cinemas, tri-athletes biked back to where they started.
“The Friends are thrilled that we were able to work with Brianna and Fitness Coliseum again this year to facilitate this fun and exciting community event,” said Rebecca Huska, the events and communicatons coordinator for the Friends of the Shiawassee River. “Many thanks to all those who planned, participated and volunteered to make the second annual Shi-Tri a success.”
According to a press-release, there were 233 people who completed the course, ranging in age from 12 to 76, and over 100 volunteers.
“We had over 100 more participants on the course this year, and those participants came from farther and wider than last year,” Carroll said. “I can’t wait to continue improving and growing the event.”
Among the exotic locales participants hailed from were New York, Tennesssee, Illinois and Ohio. Others came from Bay City, Royal Oak, Saugatuck and Grand Rapids.
Participation was not confined to super-athletes.
Finishing times for the race ranged from 1:23:54 to 3:06:16 — evidence of the organizers’ desire to welcome “various levels of experience and competitiveness.”
The success of this year’s event makes a third running a foregone conclusion. There’s even a date already — Sunday, May 21.
“The future of the Shi-Tri is looking great,” Carroll said.
These were the winning results:
2022 Shiawassee Triathlon
Male Overall
1. Stephen Moelter1:23:54
Female Overall
1. Kali Bayes of Fort Gratiot1:34:58
Youth M/F Age Group (ages 17 and younger)
1. Josie Jenkinson of Corunna1:36:00
2. Brady Robishaw of St. Charles1:39:03
3. David Peterson of Owosso1:53:02
Male Age Group (ages 18-54)
1. David Madrigal II of Durand MI 1:26:08
2. Ty Hart of Corunna1:27:42
3. Greg Jenkinson of Corunna1:28:12
Female Age Group (ages 18-54)
1. Jennifer Zielinski of Essexville1:40:37
2. Kelly Turek of Owosso1:41:48
3. Jamie Madrigal of Mt. Pleasant1:42:42
Masters M/F Age Group (ages 55 and older)
1. Derrick Fries of Clarkston1:28:06
2. Daniel Durany of Owosso1:42:15
3. Laura Meyer of Owosso1:44:05
Relay
1. Josh’s 50 Year Revival 1:39:48
2. Young Chevrolet, Cadillac 1:44:41
3. Ron & The Schlaakers 1:48:24
