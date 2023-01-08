OWOSSO — All over Shiawassee County, school districts are running “help wanted” ads seeking to make hires in one of their most crucial roles — bus driver.
At least seven of the districts in the Argus-Press’ readership area are looking to hire people for this essential post.
Owosso Public Schools Transportation Director Renee Secor-Jenks said the district needs to fill a couple of regular routes, and is seeking three to four additional drivers as substitutes.
The district will pay for any necessary training, she said, and will reimburse an employee for the cost of a commercial driver’s license, which can be more than $800.
The district will also make sure, Secor-Jenks said, that any employee going for a CDL does not have to take the exam until they are confident of passage.
Anyone who finishes out the school year receives a $1,000 bonus. The standard benefits are also very generous and include personal days, sick days, holiday pay, partial vision and dental coverage and an attendance bonus.
“We are like family here. We will work with you,” Secor-Jenks said.
Secor-Jenks acknowledges that driving a school bus isn’t for the faint of heart. There are icy roads, blizzards, and worst of all — spitballs.
“It takes a special person. You’ve got to love kids,” she said.
To be successful at it, “You have to keep kids safe, you have to be a good driver and you have to be a safe driver.”
And then there are those indeterminate mornings when snow day decisions must be made. Secor-Jenks, who is in her 28th year with OPS, said that call is a decision arrived at jointly with Superintendent Andrea Tuttle.
Ovid-Elsie schools are looking for substitute bus drivers and substitute classroom teachers. Both are tough to find, O-E interim superintendent Randy Barton said.
Barton said he believes O-E offers “competitive wages” compared to other area districts for both enployment categories.
“I think it (hiring) is something that will be an ongoing issue,” he added.
Other districts in the area looking for bus drivers include Corunna, Durand, Shiawassee RESD, New Lothrop, Byron, Laingsburg, Morrice and Chesaning.
Interested job seekers can check each district’s website or visit their administration office for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.