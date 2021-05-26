LANSING — People who have been convicted of certain felony and misdemeanor crimes, soon will have the opportunity to have a “clean slate” and clear convictions from their records.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in January signed into law new legislation that allows people to have most convictions erased — and help with employment and housing opportunities. The law took effect April 11.
In a press release,Attorney General Dana Nessel called the law “overdue,” and said convictions for things such as marijuana offenses should be wiped clean, since use and possession are no longer crimes in Michigan.
“The new law brings about overdue change for so many residents who would otherwise have to carry around the burden of a public criminal record well past the point of having paid their debt to society,” Nessel said in the release. “Our new expungement webpage is a resource for residents to assess eligibility and better understand the process for applying to have their records expunged.”
The process to have convictions expunged could affect as many as 1 million Michigan residents, according to numerous estimates.
As part of the effort to make people aware of their new right, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is conducting its first Expungement Fair June 2 by appointment for Genesee County residents at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and is planning to host similar events throughout the state.
The process can remove up to three felonies and unlimited misdemeanors from permanent records, with exceptions: not more than two violent crimes can be expunged, and no more than one 10-year felony can be removed. Most non-violent crimes are eligible.
In order to be eligible for expungement, individuals must have completed any sentence imposed, including incarceration, probation or parole. There is also a mandatory waiting period after conviction and sentence of three years for misdemeanors, five years for high-court misdemeanors, and seven years for felonies. However, individuals must not have any further convictions during the waiting period.
Most traffic offenses are eligible for expungement, with the exceptions of operating while intoxicated, and offenses that cause injury or death.
In order to apply for record expungement, the AG’s office has forms and instructions available for download at michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-82917_104464—-,00.html.
As part of the new law, automatic expungement of criminal convictions for eligible residents is scheduled to begin Dec. 30, 2022.
