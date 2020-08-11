DETROIT — TCF National Bank Monday announced the completion of its integration with Chemical Bank.
TCF retired the Chemical brand, and unveiled its new brand platform and ad campaign describing its philosophy that when one business or individual succeeds, the positive impacts are felt throughout the entire community.
The company’s new tagline, “What’s in it for We,” follows TCF’s announcement of a $1 billion loan commitment to minority communities and minority-owned and women-owned small businesses.
“TCF is a purpose-driven company passionate about how we can help people and businesses realize their dreams. As One TCF, we can bring the full breadth and depth of our services – and our team members’ expertise — to support our customers and communities,” said Craig R. Dahl, president and chief executive officer, TCF Financial Corporation. “Today is a historic day for the new TCF, and we want all of our customers to know that with the final step complete in the merger of equals, we remain deeply committed to the communities where we live, work and serve.”
Chemical Bank/TCF has two branches in Owosso, one in Corunna and another in Morrice.
TCF Financial Corporation is building a new headquarters in Detroit.
Its local and regional partnerships have been enhanced through the merger. Examples include:
n $1 billion loan commitment over five years to minority communities and minority- and women-owned small businesses;
n $5 million commitment to Detroit’s Strategic Neighborhood Fund for the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood, as well as a partnership with the Detroit mayor’s office for the Affordable Housing Leverage fund;
n $10 million for grants over five years to help low-to-moderate-income home buyers, known as the Heart and Home program;
n $1.9 million in donations from the TCF Foundation to more than 700 charitable partners in 2019, and an additional $831,000 in team member matching gifts; and
n Partnerships, including with the University of Minnesota, where TCF has donated more than $1.4 million in scholarships; renaming Detroit’s convention center the TCF Center; and the company’s sponsorship with the Detroit City marathon.
The merger of equals in which legacy TCF Financial Corporation merged into Chemical Financial Corporation was closed on Aug. 1, 2019, forming Michigan’s largest national bank holding company.
As of Monday, TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, rebranded all its banking centers across TCF’s footprint under the TCF Bank name, and all consumers share a common digital banking and mobile app, branded as TCF Bank.
Approximately 200 banking centers in Michigan and Ohio that previously operated as Chemical Bank were impacted by the name change.
“We have spent the past year integrating our technology systems to provide a best-in-class digital experience for our customers both on our website and through our mobile app, while also upgrading the back-end systems to meet the new TCF’s needs today and well into the future,” said Tom Shafer, president and chief operating officer, TCF Bank. “I am very proud of our team’s efforts to support our integration activities in the face of unexpected challenges, including a pandemic, working from home, civil unrest and a historic flood in Midland, home to some of our key operations.
“This was not an easy task — but our team’s ability to execute our strategy despite the hardships reflects the power of our purpose and beliefs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.