CORUNNA — The county board redistricting process is underway in Shiawassee County, but won’t progress until updated numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau are received sometime in September, according to county Clerk Caroline Wilson.
The county’s Apportionment Commission convened for its organizational meeting Tuesday, outlining the responsibilities of the commission, adopting procedural guidelines and discussing future meeting dates. The commission includes Wilson, Treasurer Julie Sorenson, Prosecutor Scott Koerner, Republican Party Chairwoman Mary Nordbeck and Democratic Party Chairman Mark Zacharda.
Once Census data is published, the commission will have 60 days to submit its apportionment plan. The county must be divided into no fewer than five and no more than 21 county commissioner districts of nearly equal population, according to state law.
The county apportionment process takes place every 10 years following the Census. State and U.S. representative, and state Senate districts also will be realigned this fall.
The county’s 2011 apportionment plan divided its 70,648 residents into seven districts, with an average population of 10,092 residents per district.
“I’m foreseeing us being pretty close to where we’re at (in terms of population),” Wilson said Tuesday.
“That’s what I’m thinking,” Nordbeck added. “I don’t think its going to change a whole lot.”
U.S. Census estimates for the county show about 68,100 residents as of 2019, a 3.6 percent decline. Commissioners briefly discussed the possibility of altering the size of the county board, with Wilson noting the commission has the authority to reduce it to five or increase it to as many as 21 members, each representing individual districts.
During public comment, county Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, weighed in on the discussion, noting the current seven district format allows “all commissioners to be viable and have something to do.”
Plowman explained that when the county previously had only five commissioners, maintaining quorums at committee meetings was difficult, as was reaching a majority vote of three members, particularly when individuals were absent from meetings.
With nine commissioners, many often found themselves with little to do, given the county only has four standing committees and with the way districts were drawn, a few commissioners only had one municipality to serve.
“I think seven is a very good number to represent enough districts for each commissioner to have enough districts to represent for governmental entities,” he said. “Lines might change a little bit … But seven seems to be a workable solution for all commissioners.”
The Apportionment Commission will reconvene at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 inside the commissioner chambers at the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCTd5Y9NcTM6-JEH-0bNUDbg.
