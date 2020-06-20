CORUNNA — A Detroit man and former Ferris State football player pleaded “not guilty by reason of insanity” in 35th Circuit Court Thursday to a single count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and then was committed to a state hospital for observation.
Denelle Lamont Carithers, 27, made the plea to the single felony count, which prosecutors charged him with in April 2019 following an investigation by Owosso police.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted the plea from Carithers, finding he “was legally insane at the time of the offense,” and “the defendant has committed the acts charged.”
Carithers was ordered to undergo a 60-day observation period at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline, after which a determination on Carithers’ criminal culpability will be made.
“After that examination, the probate court, not this court, may order you to be committed for an indefinite period of time,” Stewart told Carithers.
Stewart remanded Carithers to the Shiawassee County Jail pending transportation to the psychiatric center.
During Thursday’s hearing, Stewart, reading from a psychological report on Carithers, which was generated after an interview with the suspect on Feb. 19, noted the psychiatrist described Carithers as “paranoid,” “schizophrenic” and “dancing using spirit fingers.”
That doctor stated Carithers experiences both audiatory and visual hallucinations, delusions and “hears voices that tell him to do things.”
“He was pressured, thoughts incoherent,” the report stated. “His affect was flat at times and at other times he smiled inappropriately. Mr. Carithers met the statute requirements for legal insanity. Mr. Carithers lacks substantial capacity either to appreciate the nature of the wrongfulness of his conduct.”
Carithers was arrested on Sept. 18, 2019. He was arraigned the same day in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan and pleaded not guilty at that time.
Court records indicate Carithers posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond Oct. 4, 2019, and had been free on bond until Stewart’s remand order.
According to records read in court, Carithers allegedly came up behind a patient and fondled a woman in December 2018 while he was an employee in Owosso Memorial Healthcare’s behavioral unit.
The victim, referred to only as “D.C.,” stated she was getting ready for bed when Carithers groped her and she “tried to push him away.”
The victim also said she was “able to get (Carithers) away from her by saying there was a camera watching.”
According to the report, another OMH employee stated they observed Carithers “responding to a drain” the day of the alleged offense.
On his personal Facebook page, Carithers claimed to have graduated from Ferris State University in 2018. He is listed as having been a member of the football team for the 2015 and 2016 seasons on Ferris State’s athletics website.
Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $500 fine.
