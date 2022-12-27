LAINGSBURG — Charity Barnes makes a mean bowl of ramen, that much everyone agrees on — or at least every reviewer on her “Weird Girl Noodles” Facebook page, all of whom rate Barnes’ offerings a perfect 5-out-of-5.
Renee Smith of Owosso was one of several reviewers who described the ramen she ordered from Barnes as “the best (she’s) ever had.”
“The broth was so rich and delicious and the thyme brown butter mushrooms were amazing!” she commented.
As of right now, “Weird Girl Noodles” is more of a paid hobby than a business, but Barnes hopes that her intriguing menu of specialty ramen will allow Weird Girl Noodles to transition to a brick and mortar business very soon — she’s looking to secure investors and financing by Valentine’s Day and open up shop in Owosso to serve area residents “food with love.”
“We have found a place that we’re interested in,” Barnes said. “It’s a cute little shop.”
Barnes, who lives in Laingsburg with her husband and five children, started making her ramen treats in small batches for friends and family, but financial circumstances compelled her to explore her commercial prospects this winter.
“I just needed to make money for Christmas,” Barnes said. “I originally posted on Facebook, asking if anybody would like homemade baked goods, or hand-drawn pictures, or ramen — jokingly — because I always post pictures of my ramen. So I threw together a menu that I wrote on lined paper and sent it to them. I ended up getting several more orders and it took off way more than I expected it to.”
In fact, demand has significantly exceeded Barnes’ current capacity — so much so that she is not planning on accepting any further orders until mid-February.
One look at Weird Girl Noodles’ esoteric menu demonstrates why Barnes’ cozy cuisine is in such demand.
Some of the choices include “Mama’s Ramen,” which contains pork belly thyme mushrooms and sugar snap peas, “Feel Better Ramen,” featuring potstickers and jalapeño and garlic confit, and “Anime Ramen,” which has pork loin, fish cakes and bamboo shoots.
Other offerings include “Bachelor Chow” (Spam, jalapeño and egg) and other types that include chicken, ham and bacon.
Also available for purchase are egg drop soup, potstickers and broth.
Barnes said that creating specialty dishes has provided an important outlet for her passions, particularly since being diagnosed with autism as an adult.
Barnes hopes that Weird Girl Noodles, if successfully established can serve as a culinary touchstone in the community. She laments the loss of Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse late last year to fire, and wants to carry on the tradition of outstanding food that would even draw out-of-towners to the area.
“Those are huge shoes to fill, and I’m not saying I’m going to be anything like that,” Barnes said. “But that’s something to strive for. Food is a language of love. Owosso needs and deserves food made with love.”
For now, though, Barnes is looking for investors who are interested in bringing a new eating experience to the area.
Please check the Weird Girl Noodles Facebook page for more information, or call (989) 413-9481.
