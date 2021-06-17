Corunna man faces prison for meth, cutting off tether

CORUNNA — A Corunna man pleaded guilty in 35th Circuit Court to felony charges of methamphetamine possession and cutting off his tether unit while on parole, and now faces a prison sentence.
Carey Chapman, 37, admitted to possession .84 grams of meth in May 2019, and to letting a GPS tether unit’s battery go dead before cutting off the unit in November 2020.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Chapman’s pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 23.
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa requested that date be moved up because Chapman is currently on parole and is doing “dead time” at the jail, and is not earning credit for time served toward his sentence.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Chapman pleaded guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device and meth possession. A habitual offender-fourth notice was reduced to a second, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance (second offense-double penalty) were also dismissed, and consecutive sentencing will not be imposed.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown estimated sentencing guidelines for the tampering with an electronic device at five to 28 months, and meth possession at 10 to 28 months.
Chapman has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2006, including driving with a suspended license, larceny, begging, use of a controlled substance, domestic violence, obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device, disturbing the peace, home invasion, and several others.
He has also served two prison sentences, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections website. The first was in 2014, when he was sentenced to at least three years, two months for breaking and entering. The second was in 2018 for one year, five months for drug possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.