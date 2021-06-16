CORUNNA — Shiawassee County charged nearly $3,000 for a two-page Freedom of Information Act request by an attorney who is seeking information on the county sheriff’s authority to use jail inmates for labor, and the attorney is appealing the cost to the county board of commissioners, calling the cost “unreasonable and unlawful.”
Philip Ellison, of Outside Legal Counsel, submitted in April a FOIA for any county resolution or legislation that specifically authorizes the county sheriff to use jail inmates for labor.
“The fee demanded is simply unreasonable and unlawful,” Ellison wrote in his appeal, and asked for a waiver or reduction of the fees. “It is impossible and/or unreasonable that it took more than 98 hours to locate a single two-page document at a fee of nearly $3,000 when the estimate was, at most, up to 10 hours, which itself was already unreasonably high.”
Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs, who also coordinates public records requests for the county, declined to comment on the rate charged by the county for Ellison’s request.
The original resolution, obtained via FOIA Tuesday by The Argus-Press, consists of two hand-written pages from a Oct. 1, 1895, resolution passed by the county board that allows prisoners to be used for labor.
Written over 125 years ago, the document is in cursive and is somewhat difficult to decipher. It refers specifically to “large stones to be broken by the prisoners” related to an ongoing construction project.
“Also to provide hammers for their use We would also recommend that the sheriff of the county be entrusted to cause all persons under sentence who are able to work, to work each day while serving their sentence except Sundays,” the resolution states. “Said sheriff to have reasonable compensation for his services in overseeing said work but not pay for locking in and out such prisoners when taken out to work.”
According to emails obtained by The Argus-Press, Shiawassee County first estimated Ellison’s request would take 10 hours and cost approximately $293.
However, Boggs later emailed Ellison, and said the request would take an additional 88.5 hours to complete (at a rate of $29.39 per hour), and would cost another $2601.02 — for a total of about $2,894.92.
The Argus-Press has submitted dozens of FOIA requests to the county and numerous other public entities over the last several years. The highest amount charged by any public body for a FOIA during that period was approximately $220. The documents obtained in that request contained phone records of a public official, text messages, and was comprised of dozens of pages of documents. Most of those FOIA invoices were less than $50 or the fees were waived altogether.
Ellison’s appeal will be determined by the county board of commissioners, and he has already indicated that if the board does not rule in his favor, he will pursue litigation in circuit court to seek a waiver or reduction of the fees.
In his appeal, Ellison notes that counties in Michigan are required to “make regular entries of all (of the board of commissioners) resolutions and decisions upon all questions,” and certified copies of those documents must be maintained by the county and be made available for inspection by any person who requests the records.
“The county has clearly failed to maintain its legally-required records in an organized manner that can be regularly and normally located,” Ellison said in his appeal.
Michigan statute (section 801.10, originally passed in 1846) authorizes county boards to allow jail inmates to be used for labor, except for “A person, including a public official or public employee, shall not sell, hire, lease, loan, contract for, or otherwise use the labor of prisoners for his or her own private benefit or financial gain.”
According to Michigan Open Records law, a public body may not charge more than “the hourly wage of the lowest-paid public body employee capable of performing the tasks necessary to comply with the request.”
Michigan passed an open records act and became subject to FOIA in 1977.
Several recent studies by open records organizations have ranked Michigan dead-last out of the 50 U.S. states in government transparency and compliance related to FOIA.
(1) comment
The large charge makes this all look fishy. Why are we still using a law from over 100 years ago, in regard to something as controversial as jail labor? Please tell me any jail labor is optional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.