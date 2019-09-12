OWOSSO TWP. — The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is hosting a new member orientation from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at DeVries Nature Conservancy.
The YAC accepts students aged 12 to 21 who live or attend school in Shiawassee County (including Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie). Members meet monthly to plan volunteer events throughout the community and to review grant applications from local nonprofits.
For more information, visit shiacf.org or contact Kim Renwick at kim@shiacf.org or (989) 725-1093.
