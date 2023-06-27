Morrice School Board approves preliminary budget

MORRICE — The Morrice Area Schools Board of Education passed the district’s preliminary 2023-2024 budget at its regularly scheduled Monday meeting.
The board voted 4-1 to approve a preliminary budget that shows the district estimating $6,210,384 in revenues and $6,321,302 in expenses for the coming year, putting the district $110,018 in the red.
MAS Superintendent Robert Pouch expressed the opinion that the preliminary budget was good news for the district and its students.
“We feel we’re on a positive track for the students first and making sure we’re taking care of our students academically, socially, emotionally and meeting their needs,” Pouch said. “We presented a budget that we’re working with the means that we’re projected to have for this upcoming year. We don’t have the final numbers yet, but we’re excited for the projected budget that we have and meeting the needs of all of our kids.”
Pouch prepared a slideshow presentation on the budget for the board and members of the public. He said while the district won’t have final numbers until closer to December — when the district will amend the 2023-2024 budget — the budget was based on the assumption of a student population of 480 for the district for the upcoming school year.
Per the presentation, this is down from the district’s enrollment of 493 for the 2022-2023 school year.
“You’ll see the trend. The trend is the same across the county and across the state of Michigan has been down,” he said.
Pouch said the district also doesn’t know the foundation allowance — the revenue given to the district from the state per pupil — but estimates it at $9,400 based on the State House, Senate and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposals, all falling between $9,500 and $9,700.
“We’re not sure where that will fall, but we’re hearing that it’s going to fall within one of those ranges, and we’re hoping to budget conservatively,” he said.
Pouch said another piece of good news is the district’s fund equity as of June 30 is 13%, above the district’s threshold of 10%.
Pouch said a notable jump in district expenses for the upcoming year will be in retirement funding, with the district paying 31.34% of retirement through the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System, up from 28.23% in the 2022-2023 school year.
“That’s a big jump for one year,” he said.
The lone vote against approving the budget came from board member Bridgett Flynn. Flynn said her “nay” vote on the budget boiled down to her opinion that the budget didn’t have adequate funds for teachers and support staff.
“I’m seeing this trend of the focus being on throwing money at the problems. Yes we want to pay our teachers more; we want to pay all the staff more… but what I’m not seeing in the budget is I’m not seeing pay rates increase for the lower support staff, parapros — that’s something I think was decided their pay scale recently. I want to see an increase in those types of positions, the number of positions, the pay rate — we should be paying those people more. They’re hands on with these kids, sometimes more with the kids that have the difficulties and behavior stuff.
“There were things said here tonight that basically the teachers can’t do it all. They’re trying to teach and they can’t do all these other things, and I absolutely agree with that. So I think we need to put more dollars towards supporting teachers in the classroom as well,” she said.
The board only had five members at Monday’s meeting. Board President Randy Farrow confirmed the resignation of Amy Workman, a trustee, effective June 16.
Farrow said the district has received four applicants to date, and will hold a special meeting on July 11 to discuss the vacancy.
No time for that meeting has been finalized, Farrow said. Additionally, Board Vice President Jerry Dennis was absent from Monday’s meeting.
