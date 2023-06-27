Morrice School Board approves preliminary budget

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow Morrice Area Schools Superintendent Robert Pouch, center, speaks during Monday's MAS Board of Education meeting.

MORRICE — The Morrice Area Schools Board of Education passed the district’s preliminary 2023-2024 budget at its regularly scheduled Monday meeting.

The board voted 4-1 to approve a preliminary budget that shows the district estimating $6,210,384 in revenues and $6,321,302 in expenses for the coming year, putting the district $110,018 in the red.

