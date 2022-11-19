Sounds of future past: Round Midnight Records begins new era at new location

OWOSSO — Round Midnight Records will officially reopen at its new location on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Round Midnight Records has been a part of Owosso for 35 years,” said Dakota Woodworth, the new owner of this venerable house of tunes. “It’s a part of Owosso history — we didn’t want it to leave Owosso.”
In October Round Midnight vacated its longtime premises at 822 W. Main St. in Westown — which has since been snatched up by Hebs Barbershop. Its new digs are at 204 W. Main St.
The shop’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.
“I am super excited to help (people) build their collection and I hope that they love the hobby and love music as much as I do,” Woodworth said. “The reason vinyl is coming back is because it allows you to get a level of quality … and collectability that is not on Spotify.”
Spotify, of course, is the industry leader in digital music streaming. It has 433 million monthly users, 182 million of whom are premium service subscribers, per company data.
By contrast a mere 41.7 million LPs were sold in all of 2021. Still, that number represented a 30-year high. Vinyl has nearly eclipsed CDs in the physical media market, 46.6 million of which sold last year.
Woodworth said that he has 6,000 songs saved to his phone, but the instant gratification of digital music doesn’t scratch all the itches that physically owning something does.
Additionally, Woodworth sees records as a store of value — something which an investment in can eventually be recouped if desired.
“This is a way to not just enjoy and have your collection, but to have value in your collection,” Woodworth said. “It’s a different level of experience: It’s something you can care for, show off and display — I can’t display Spotify in my house.”
Another selling point for vinyl is its durability, Woodworth said. Assuming one doesn’t “slam your needle into it, pit it up and scratch it, or you play it like a Frisbee,” a record will play pretty much perpetually, unlike other retro media, such as cassettes.
Round Midnight Records carries many artists from various genres, including Harry Styles, Elvis Presley, Mt. Joy, Glass Animals, Led Zeppelin, Daft Punk, The Moody Blues, ABBA, Gorillaz, ZZ Top, Country compilations, orchestra compilations and more.
Woodworth has plans to keep some basic record players in stock, but will also order higher-end players individually for those who wish to upgrade.
“I think part of the attraction to vinyl is also the hunt,” he said as he picked up one of his records and took it out of the sleeve.
“This is a Chicago III, near mint condition, and if you look … you can actually see a matrix number that is a specific code to this specific pressing of the vinyl, and it is slightly different for every single company that’s pressed it, every country that’s pressed it and every year that it’s been pressed. And finding specific pressings and hunting for that exact version that you want — that’s a big part of it for me, it’s part of the hobby, part of the fun.”
Darlene Walden, Woodworth’s paternal grandmother, has been helping him get the store ready for Tuesday’s opening.
“I’ve been amazed since he said he was buying it,” Walden said. She had not realized people were getting back into records and has been hearing from people of all generations that they are excited to have Round Midnight Records back open.
Besides having a new logo, Round Midnight Records’ new location sports new drywall, paint, flooring, artwork and more.
They will also sell apparel, stickers, mugs, hats and hackysacks, and customers will find a lounge area in the back of the shop where they can entertain themselves with things like children’s books, a chess set and Jenga.
Dan Lucas, Woodworth’s maternal grandfather, has been collecting records since 1968.“I have shopped at Round Midnight Records somewhat in the past … starting in about 1987 with the previous owner,” Lucas said.
Having lived in the surrounding area his whole life, Lucas is well aware of what the shop’s current space used to look like before the renovation.
“I’ve watched various things come and go in that space over the years,” Lucas said. “It definitely looks bright and cheery in there.
For more information, visit their website: round-midnight-records.square.site. Round Midnight Records can also be found on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
