Sounds of future past: Round Midnight Records begins new era at new location

New owner of Round Midnight Records, Dakota Woodworth, is reopening the vinyl records shop on Tuesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

OWOSSO — Round Midnight Records will officially reopen at its new location on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Round Midnight Records has been a part of Owosso for 35 years,” said Dakota Woodworth, the new owner of this venerable house of tunes. “It’s a part of Owosso history — we didn’t want it to leave Owosso.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.