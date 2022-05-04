CORUNNA — A Corunna man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to reduced misdemeanor charges stemming from him attempting to run from Owosso police in March 2021.
James Eckmyre told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that he had been driving in Owosso on south M-52 and was in the circle driveway at a residence. An Owosso police officer told Eckmyre to stop for questioning, but Eckmyre instead drove off for about a half-mile before eventually stopping.
At Tuesday’s plea hearing, Eckmyre saw eight felony resisting/obstructing police charges dismissed in return for his guilty plea. Instead, Eckmyre pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges of attempted resisting/obstructing police and attempted fleeing/eluding police (fourth degree). Additionally, a habitual offender notice was dismissed.
Stewart accepted Eckmyre’s guilty pleas, but did not set a sentencing date because the case will be referred to district court.
If Eckmyre receives a term of incarceration, which is unlikely, the maximum he could receive would be one year in jail.
Eckmyre has several prior misdemeanor and felony convictions in Shiawassee County dating back to at least 2010, according to online court records.
