OWOSSO — Until recently, Don Porter Jr. had never acted — not even in an elementary school musical. He still hasn’t said any lines, but he has rubbed shoulders with some truly luminous co-stars.
Porter, an Owosso native, got his showbiz break thanks to that most important of real estate watchwords: location, location, location. If he hadn’t pulled up stakes and headed for Montana in 1993, it’s unlikely he would have ever found himself sharing the screen with the likes of Harrison Ford.
But he did and he has, appearing as an extra in the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone” and its spinoff “1923”.
“Yellowstone” and its spinoffs — there’s also “1883” in addition to “1923,” and several more are planned — follow, through the ages, the travails of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park.
The original series is currently in its fifth and final season. Its Season 5 premiere drew 12.1 million viewers in November 2022, making it the top scripted series premiere of the year. The last batch of episodes will be released later this year. It is set in the present day and is headlined by Kevin Costner as family patriarch John Dutton. “1923,” a prequel, is heading into its second run. It stars Ford and Helen Mirren, among others.
Porter’s inclusion in these rough-and-ready western narratives, probably owes something to his rough-and-ready face; its crags right at home in the rugged Montana terrain.
His wife, Kathy Porter, submitted a photo of the couple standing next to their horse trailer after their daughter saw the notice for an open casting call.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Porter appears as a World War I soldier seen in flashbacks among three episodes of “1923”, and also appeared in a court scene and as a businessman in “Yellowstone.”
Porter’s brushes with fame include appearing with Ford in a scene in a bank, where he can be seen reading a newspaper as Ford exits a nearby office. He was also in a scene with Mirren.
Kathy Porter also had her turn before the camera.
Porter’s appearance as a soldier is appropriate. He is proud of his both of his own real-life military experience as a scout in the 10th Cavalry from 1973-75 and of his family’s military history. His great-great-grandfather Allen Porter served in the 10th Michigan during the Civil War.
He recalled that Allen Porter promised a buddy dying on the battlefield that he would care for his wife and children. He would do more than that, marrying her in 1867.
Don Porter’s life experience also includes 40 years as a registered nurse. He worked for Memorial Health Care and General Motors in Michigan, and also worked for the VA after moving to Montana.
The 1973 Owosso High School graduate and Kathy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next month.
The couple recently came home for a visit, and family members eagerly gathered to see them.
“I’m very proud of them both,” Porter’s aunt Faye Storrer said.
