OWOSSO — Until recently, Don Porter Jr. had never acted — not even in an elementary school musical. He still hasn’t said any lines, but he has rubbed shoulders with some truly luminous co-stars.

Porter, an Owosso native, got his showbiz break thanks to that most important of real estate watchwords: location, location, location. If he hadn’t pulled up stakes and headed for Montana in 1993, it’s unlikely he would have ever found himself sharing the screen with the likes of Harrison Ford.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.