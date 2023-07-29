Lebowsky honors its own with newly-renamed ‘Jerry’ awards

OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts celebrated the past season’s successes on Thursday evening with its annual awards ceremony.
Previoulsy known as the “Argies,” the awards handed out have Thursday been re-christened the “Jerrys,” in honor of Jerry and Connie Voight, whose decades of contributions have helped Lebowsky to continue its mission to entertain, educate and enrich lives by providing quality performing arts experiences.
Thursday’s ceremony largely followed a format familiar to anyone who has ever watched the Oscars, or any similar ceremony. Jerry Awards were handed out for Best Musical, Best Actor, and other such designations, as chosen by Lebowsky Center voters.
Additionally there were a couple of People’s Choice Awards voted on by the public, and “Director Awards” given, in which the directors of each production singled out one contributor for extra notice.
Argualbly, the evening’s biggest awards went to went to the Lebowsky productions of “Billy Elliot,” and “The Play That Went Wrong,” which were voted Best Musical and Best Play, respectively
The public, meanwhile, heaped praise on “Kinky Boots,” giving it the People’s Choice Award.
Owosso eigth grader Isaac Feldpausch became the youngest actor ever to be named Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Billy Elliot.
Best Actress in a Musical went to Alissa Britten for her portrayal of the ballet instructor. She joked that as the one sibling who is not an actual dance instructor, she was the one who played one on stage.
The “Billy Elliot” production also led to awards for Erica Bradley (Best Choreography), Adam Gordon (Best Lighting Design), and Frankie Nevin (Best Actor in a Featured Role).
Trevor McMinn earned the production’s Director’s Award, as Artistic Director Garret Bradley thanked him for being a vocal leader and “one of those people who steps up when you really them.”
In addition to its People’s Choice Award, “Kinky Boots” brought a Jerry Award to sound engineer Brandon Hook for Best Sound Design, and to Grace Rosen, who was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Her portrayal of the quirky underdog Lauren drew laughs and applause as she sang, “The History of Wrong Guys.”
The “Kinky Boots” Director’s Award went to Brock Ritter.
Holiday at Lebowksy’s Director’s Award went to Kaleb Kimerer. “When you think that he can’t sing a note higher, he sings a note well above that every time,” Bradley said.
The June production of “Anything Goes” produced two Jerry winners in the acting category: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Michael Windnagle ,as buffoonish gangster Moonface Martin, and Best Actress in a Featured Role for Anna Owens as the overbearing yet comedic Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt.
The musical’s impressive cruise ship set won Best Set Design for Dirk Rennick and Dan Wenzlick, who, along with their team, recreated such details as portholes and curved staircases to mimic an early century luxury liner.
Longtime Lebowsky tap dancer Katie McCarthy was awarded the “Anything Goes” Director’s Award.
The team of Frankie Nevin, Alissa Britten, and Taylor Engel received Best Costume Design. Pit conductor Matt Meeuwse was awarded Best Musical Direction.
Quinn Kelly earned non-musical Best Actor in a Leading Role notice for his portrayal of the butler in “The Play That Went Wrong.
Director Heath Sartorius, who won Best Director honors, chose Rich Koptisch for his Director’s Award, thanking him for his expertise in fight choreography.
Stephanie Banghart took the honor of Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of the unstable, obsessive Annie Wilkes in “Misery” last fall. Director Amy Jo Brown presented her Director’s Award to Glenn Tenoff, who portrayed author Paul Sheldon in the play.
Other Jerry Award recipients included:
n Hannah Fleming, winner of Techie of the Year
n Micah Dahlgren, winner of Rising Star Award
n Robbyn Walters, Alex Nichols, and Shelly Weisenberger, winners of Volunteer Spotlight Awards
n Phil Hampton, winner of Rookie of the Year
n Mary Maurer, winner of the Production Award
n Dan Wenzlick and Dirk Rennick, winners of President’s Award
n Musician Ashley Kerr, winner of the Hal Sauter Award.
The Lebowksy Center is looking forward to a full season, starting with “The Wizard of Oz” in September. Tickets are now on sale at lebowskycenter.com.
“Holiday at Lebowksy will open Dec. 1 for two weekends. “We are excited to bring the Disney musical “Anastasia” to our stage at the end of the February,” said Bradley. The spring play is Agatha Christie’s heart-racing suspense thriller (as well as a a darkly funny comedy) “Murder on the Orient Express,” followed by June’s powerful musical “Next to Normal.”
