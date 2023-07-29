Lebowsky honors its own with newly-renamed ‘Jerry’ awards

Courtesy Photo/Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts Lebowsky volunteers on stage and off celebrated last season with the newly named "Jerry Awards," in honor of the contributions of Jerry and Connie Voight. The People's Choice Award, voted on by the public, went to" Kinky Boots." "Billy Elliot" won Best Musical, with young actor Isaac Feldpausch taking Best Actor.

OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts celebrated the past season’s successes on Thursday evening with its annual awards ceremony.

Previoulsy known as the “Argies,” the awards handed out have Thursday been re-christened the “Jerrys,” in honor of Jerry and Connie Voight, whose decades of contributions have helped Lebowsky to continue its mission to entertain, educate and enrich lives by providing quality performing arts experiences.

