Solar farms continue to be sore issue in New Haven Township

NEW HAVEN TWP. — Monday’s regular New Haven Township meeting was a calm in comparison to the boisterous County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Oct. 19, which featured a large number of residents speaking out against solar farms in the township.
But that doesn’t mean opposition to solar developments is dying down, and there has been a degree of sparring between various certain township and county officials on the subjet.
On Monday, New Haven Township Trustee — and former county commissioner — Mary Buginsky handed out a memo she wrote to meeting attendees.
In the memo, Buginsky claimed to have knowledge that the county government is facing financial challenges, which could lead to layoffs, necessitating income from solar developments, despite the vocal opposition.
Speaking after the Township meeting, Buginsky later indicated that she had come by this information at an informal gathering of county officials on Nov. 9, where she claimed to have heard Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur say that “solar funds were keeping the county afloat.”
Brodeur admitted to being present at the Nov. 9 meeting, but disputed Buginsky’s characterizations otherwise, saying that, while the county budget will be tight, layoffs are possible but nothing has been decided.
“We’ve always had and will continue to have a tight budget,” he said in a phone call. “(County Coordinator) Brian Boggs told us it is possible that there will be layoffs (at Monday’s county Economic & Physical Development Committee meeting) and we may not fill some positions people are leaving. But nothing’s been decided yet.”
Brodeur said that solar funds are indeed helping the county, but said Buginsky’s statement that he previously said “they are keeping the county afloat” is an overstatement.
“I’ve been a one string banjo on this, we have to have some development, need more housing, businesses and a bigger tax base; we can’t tax our way out of a $60 million dollar debt,” he said. “(Solar funds) is one of many things that has helped the county, but to say it is the item is an overstatement. It’s one of many things that have helped us close the budget gap.”
A further point of contention between Buginsky and Brodeur is the possibility of the county revisiting its solar ordinance. Buginsky said in her memo that she requested this to Brodeur, who responded that the county “lacked the funds to do that.”
Brodeur said this wasn’t correct.
“I told (Buginsky) there were no requests to the (Planning Commission) right now for more solar farm acreage, so there’s no particular reason to revisit that until we have a request, and there aren’t any. It doesn’t make sense to go through with that process,” he said.
Some attendees of Monday’s New Haven Township meeting, including Steve Delong and Colleen Horton, said they plan to take up the matter at the county Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday or the county Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday. Both commence at 5 p.m. on their respective days at Surbeck Hall in Corunna.
