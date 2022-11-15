Solar farms continue to be sore issue in New Haven Township

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow New Haven Township Trustee Mary Buginsky, right, speaks during the township's meeting Monday.

NEW HAVEN TWP. — Monday’s regular New Haven Township meeting was a calm in comparison to the boisterous County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Oct. 19, which featured a large number of residents speaking out against solar farms in the township.

But that doesn’t mean opposition to solar developments is dying down, and there has been a degree of sparring between various certain township and county officials on the subjet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.