OWOSSO — Joe and Shannon Howansky put their talents together to start a women’s clothing boutique, Birch & Elm, at 113 E. Main St., back in 2016.
Three years later, the couple announced that they were relocating.
“We’ve been here in the Owosso community for three years,” Joe Howansky said. “The community has supported us really well. It’s been really great, but we have made the decision to expand our business in a different direction. We’re essentially creating a destination location for it in Flushing.”
The couple recently purchased an 11-acre farm and they’re in the process of building a new store on the property. The opening day for the new location is planned for May 11.
“It’ll be like a farm destination,” he said. “People can come shop and also come to our different planned events that will include ladies night out and youth group events at our farm. We’re very excited for the next chapter.”
The Howanskys and their two middle-school aged children moved to Owosso from East Lansing after originally coming to Michigan from the Cincinnati area.
“We have always wanted to own a horse farm for our horses,” he said. “So we landed in Flushing with the intent for it to be solely based around our horses, but we didn’t realize the potential that it had.”
He mentioned that they had friends who suggested that they could hold events on their land. Eventually the idea stuck and a plan was in motion to build a store on the farm that would host an event once or twice a month.
“The difference is we won’t be open every day like we were here,” he said. “Here we were open every day except Monday and Tuesday, so that will be the big change.”
Charm on the Farm will be their first event at the new location. It will be an outdoor boutique with various vendors featuring a rustic farm theme.
“We’ve been planning this for a couple of months,” Shannon Howansky said. “We’re not exactly closing, but we are moving all of our operations to Flushing. We’re about a mile and a half outside of New Lothrop.”
Construction on the new building is expected to start within the next three weeks.
“We’re going to build a Birch & Elm stand alone building,” she said. “Plus, we’ll be able to have summer markets and that’s something that we’re really excited about. We’ve been wanting to do that for a long time.”
Despite the move, business will still move forward with their online market that will accept any order placed by customers.
“Our gift certificates and everything are all still good,” Joe Howansky said. “We will still have our online boutique, so any store credits are still redeemable online. When the new location opens, everything will still be good to use.”
Shannon Howansky reflected on their time in Owosso and she expressed gratitude for those they met in the community.
“We’re just so thankful for our time here,” she said. “Downtown, the DDA and our loyal customers all helped us along the way. It certainly wasn’t an easy decision. We will miss being in downtown Owosso, but we are excited about the new leg of the journey.”
For more information, check out their website at birchandelmboutique.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.