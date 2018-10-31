SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, and Jerry Hilliard, D-Mt. Pleasant, are facing off in the general election Nov. 6 for Michigan’s 4th congressional District, which includes Shiawassee County.
The winner will serve a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Moolenaar is seeking his third term in office.
According to Moolenaar’s website, he believes “Congress should lead by example to reduce federal spending and the national debt. Moolenaar is pro-life, and a Second Amendment supporter. He also serves on the House Appropriations Committee.
Moolenaar said he’s extremely pleased with the “America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018,” which recently passed. The law will provide funding ($922 million) for improvements at the Soo Locks.
“I’m really excited to see the president sign legislation about the Soo Locks,” Moolenaar said. “I’ve been working on that for Michigan for long time. The current lock is 50 years old, I want to see them done to be able to move ore for cars and manufacturing here. We worked on this with the president, and with two other members when he (President Trump) visited Michigan.”
One of Moolenaar’s goals is to see high-speed internet access for everyone, especially people in rural areas.
“One of our challenges is equal access to high-speed internet,” Moolenaar said. “We want to bring roundtables with leaders and colleagues on the appropriations committee. It’s a good first step, we’re working to make sure Congress gives access to everyone.”
Although controversy seems to follow President Donald Trump around, Moolenaar isn’t worried about running as a Republican in a midterm election.
“In any midterm election, there’s turnover,” Moolenaar said. “Dems lost in 2010 and 2014 when (President Barack) Obama was in the White House. It’s historically tough for the party in the White House during a midterm, but we have good candidates across the country. I think we’ll be OK in the House and gain a few seats in the Senate. If the Dems win both houses, we’ll see gridlock. People are sick of bickering.”
Moolenaar says his key issues going forward are stopping the opioid epidemic and continuing Michigan’s economic growth.
“My priorities are jobs, the opioid epidemic and Michigan agriculture,” Moolenaar added. “The economy is growing, workers are keeping more of their pay because of the tax cuts. Lower rates mean workers keep more of their income on next year’s taxes. And skilled trades are important. Shiawassee County does a great job with those….The opioid crisis is devastating for families and communities. I’m seeking funding for research for non-addictive treatments without opioids. Agriculture is also vital to rural communities. I meet with farmers regularly to hear their concerns.”
Hilliard “believe(s) in progressive ideals; of course we need Medicare for all,” according to his campaign website. “We have an underused yet hardworking workforce, empty factories, inexpensive land, and a younger generation that is lacking the opportunities it deserves.”
“I feel I am running against Moolenaar, not Trump,” Hilliard said via email, “In a heavily gerrymandered district like our 4th District, running against Trump alone would be a mistake. In some areas he may help Dems and some hurt.
“My opponent has no major accomplishments or ideas. It will be the same old status quo, Moolenaar rubber stamp voting versus Jerry Hilliard, who wants to rebuild the middle class with a higher minimum wage, a health care system that works for everyone, raising the income cap on Social Security enough to make it solvent, including paying back the trillions borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, protecting against Trump and the Republicans’ proposed budget cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans benefits and fighting for stronger unions,” he said.
Hilliard also said he supports Proposal 2, and “(Moolenaar) believes he is fully protected by gerrymandering, as he has always been and is worried more about Proposal 2 passing.”
Hilliard believes the key issue in the race is “status quo, or the middle class, along with voter turnout, as it usually is.”
Hilliard also supports civil, LGBTQ, Native American and women’s rights, a “common sense” gun policy, and college debt forgiveness.
