OWOSSO — All good things must come to an end. So it was with the village of North Newburg — which lost its post office on Aug. 26, 1893 giving it “ghost town” status — and so it is with the namesake “Newburg Chronicles,” from local author Elizabeth Wehman.
This week, Wehman is releasing the fourth and final book in her historical fiction series. Entitled “Providence Springs,” the novel will make its official debut at the Owosso branch of Shiawassee District Library today at 5 p.m., with Wehman giving an author talk and signing copies for attendees.
The “Newburg Chronicles” are the novelistic equivalent of farmers market produce. Their narrative springs from the rich loam of Shiawassee County History.
Indeed, Wehman first embarked upon the series while she was in the midst of researching a nonfiction book about Durand Union Station.
In the throes of her investigation, Wehman came across the name of Hosea Baker.
Baker was an early settler of Shiawassee County, moving in with his family in 1833 — four years before the county government was properly established in 1837 (the same year Michigan became a state).
Wehman learned that Baker was considered the founder of North Newburg — a place she’d never heard of.
A lifelong Shiawassee County resident, her curiosity was immediately fired by this discovery of a whole village vanished into the sands of time.
Soon, her Durand Union Station project was on indefinite hiatus. Wehman’s new mission was to find out all she could about the small village. Where was it? Why had it disappeared?
She was able to get to the bottom of these queries easily enough.
The existence of a Newburg Road in the heart of the county points the way to the former village, which nestled in around where its path now intersects with Bancroft in Shiawassee Township, just south of Newburg Cemetery.
As for the village’s demise? Wehman’s researches lay that one at the feet (under the tracks?) of the iron horse. Once the railroad came through Durand and into Bancroft much of Newburg’s small population migrated into Bancroft to be closer to the railway, Wehman says.
But moreso than the village itself, Wehman’s imagination was fired by the person of Hosea Baker.
“One sentence stuck out in the research about Baker,” Wehman said. “It read ‘The community of Newburg always knew when the Baker family was moving through the county because they could hear the daughters in the family singing hymns.’”
The historical record does not provide a full accounting of Baker’s life, but Wehman’s research provided enough insight for her to weave him, his family and a number of their contemporaries, into her fiction.
Working quickly, Wehman has released one “Newburg Chronicle” book per year dating back to 2020 and “The Year the Stars Fell.” She followed that up with “Crooked Paths Straight” in 2021 and “Shallow Roots” in 2022.
All the while, Wehman has found Shiawassee County history an endlessly fascinating field to furrow, with a multitude of different character archetypes wending their way in and out.
“Our history here in the county includes not only the settlers, who came just after the Erie Canal’s opening in 1825, but also those who came before which included fur traders,” Wehman said.
Also in this tapestry were, of course, the Native Americans.
“Little did I know when I began my research that the natives of the land held such a prominent place here,” said Wehman. “Their roles here are just as fascinating as those who came after them.”
As a whole, the “Newburg Chronicles” cover the period between 1833 through to 1849.
“Providence Springs” specifically focuses on the period surrounding the birth of Shiawassee County.
In additon to her authorial efforts, Wehman’s love of Shiawassee County history is exercised by her role as local tour guide. She conducts historical tours at two local parks as well as at the Newburg Cemetery to enlighten county residents about what happened here in the early 19th century.
For more information on her two-hour long tours, interested persons may contact her at elizabethwehman@yahoo.com. There are two tours left for this summer, scheduled Aug. 18 and Sept. 23, weather permitting. The tours are self-driven and donation only.
