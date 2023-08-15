OWOSSO — All good things must come to an end. So it was with the village of North Newburg — which lost its post office on Aug. 26, 1893 giving it “ghost town” status — and so it is with the namesake “Newburg Chronicles,” from local author Elizabeth Wehman.

This week, Wehman is releasing the fourth and final book in her historical fiction series. Entitled “Providence Springs,” the novel will make its official debut at the Owosso branch of Shiawassee District Library today at 5 p.m., with Wehman giving an author talk and signing copies for attendees.

