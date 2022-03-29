State Rep. Frederick says he won’t seek elected office in 2022

OWOSSO — State House Rep. Ben Federick, R-Owosso, announced Tuesday he will not seek elected office in 2022.
In a letter sent to The Argus-Press, Frederick — who is term-limited as the representative for State House District 85 — cited family as one of the reasons he decided not to remain in government.
“While I do not have a definite answer as yet about what is next (and am perfectly at peace and comfortable with that), I can say with certainty that I will not be pursuing elected office this year,” Frederick wrote. “This means that for the first time since 2005 I will not be on the ballot in Shiawassee County. (It’s) a strange concept to me and one which carries both anticipation and mystery given its departure from the longtime ‘normal’ for my family.
“I will spare readers the myriad rundown as to why and say simply that this decision is the best one for my family — particularly at this time in my children’s development. It’s time.”
Frederick’s full letter to the editor will appear in Wednesday’s opinion section.
Frederick was first elected state representative in 2016, defeating Democratic candidate Anthony Karhoff 24,684 votes to 15,123. He easily won re-election twice, receiving more than 60% of the vote in 2018 (61.79%) and 2020 (65%).
He previously had served on the Owosso City Council beginning in 2007, and spent seven years as the city’s mayor.
The Shiawassee County’s state house district was reorganized following the 2020 census. The bulk of Shiawassee County will now be represented in the 71st District, save for the southwestern portion of the county. The southern portion of Saginaw County is also included in the new 71st.
Several candidates have announced their intentions to run for the 71st District seat, including Republican Kevin Rathbun and Democrat Mark Zacharda. Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, a Republican, has also expressed interest in running but has not made a formal announcement.
In August, Owosso Republican Daylen Howard declared his intention to seek the 71st District seat; on Tuesday, Howard changed course and will instead run for the state senate seat that will represent most of the county.
