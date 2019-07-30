CORUNNA —Tempers flared between prosecutors and the defense Tuesday afternoon during the trial of a man accused of felony murder in the traffic crash death of George Ramos in May 2018.
Doran Duncan, 28, of of Lansing, faces charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death, all of which stem from the incident that ended in a collision with Ramos’ vehicle in Shiawassee County’s Venice Township at M-13 and I-69 in May 2018.
Shiawassee County Deputy Sgt. Ryan Smith testified the incident began with a (Be On the Lookout) call involving “shots fired” for a white Cadillac traveling south on M-13. Smith spotted the vehicle, turned around, got behind the Cadillac and initiated a traffic stop.
After Smith described collecting evidence at the scene of the crash, defense attorney Doug Corwin called into question the qualifications of a “special deputy” who was on the scene.
Judge Matthew Stewart excused the jury for the day and conducted an evidentiary hearing after the jury was excused.
The hearing quickly boiled over and became contentious, with Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deana Finnegan telling the court evidence was collected properly at the crime scene, and hinting she wanted Stewart to “curtail some of this line of questioning.”
“The implication is that this is some cowboy out there playing cop, it’s not,” Finnegan said. “He’s a special deputy. He’s a civilian. Civilians don’t have to have the same standards or be trained the same way… I think that’s a problem. That plants in the jury’s mind that we have untrained cowboys out there just collecting evidence where they find it… We know that Safi put gloves on and we know from Sgt. Smith’s testimony that the gun was turned over to him… Granted, (Sam) Safi will tell you he’s never been trained as a police officer. The question becomes ‘So what?’”
Corwin responded by stating Smith was the highest-ranking police officer at the crash scene until Sheriff Brian BeGole arrived, and Smith testified he didn’t know if special deputy Sam Safi was a police officer at the time.
“We’ve got testimony Safi was a civilian ride-along and not a special deputy at that time,” Corwin said. “Officers are safeguarded in special training to protect the integrity of the evidence. I’m not trying to infer anything. Why didn’t we have a certified officer who was trained go find or retrieve evidence from the car? We have testimony that a 20-year veteran did a search of the inside of the car and didn’t find a gun… I’ll certainly ask Safi what his training, what his status was at the time.”
Stewart ruled that if the defense has any questions about Safi’s qualifications, Corwin can ask him under direct examination when called as a witness, and Smith was only qualified to ask about his own qualifications and training.
Corwin stated he planned to pursue this line of questioning when he questions Safi Wednesday or Thursday.
Finnegan vehemently disagreed, telling Stewart he Safi was a special deputy at the time of the crash, and signed the accident report as such.
“That’s why this guy isn’t the guy to ask the questions to,” Stewart said.
Corwin continued, however, and stated he planned to request Safi’s payroll records.
“I think we have to wait and see what Mr. Safi says,” Stewart said. “We’ll go from there. We’ll see what he has to say.”
In opening statements Tuesday afternoon assistant prosecutor Dan Nees said Duncan showed “wanton disregard” for Ramos’ life and that of others before a vehicle crash that claimed the elderly man’s life.
“This was a willful, wanton disregard for others,” Nees told the jury. “This was not just negligence. This was murder.”
Co-defense counsel Amy Husted told the jury Duncan panicked when he and Hitz were pulled over by Smith. She claimed Duncan was “insistent he didn’t have a gun” when apprehended by Shiawassee County deputies immediately following the traffic crash.
Husted asked the jury, “Is it possible for the police to make a mistake?
“(Duncan) did not have the intent to kill,” Husted continued. “We will disprove the elements of these crimes.”
Nees told jurors the incident began with an argument between Duncan and Hitz, which occurred while alongside M-13 in Saginaw County. Hitz pulled a pistol from her purse and fired it several times at the ground, which resulted in reports to police.
Smith testified he became involved in the incident with a (Be On the Lookout) call involving “shots fired” in connection with a white Cadillac traveling south on M-13. Smith spotted the vehicle, turned around, got behind the Cadillac and initiated a traffic stop.
Smith said Lennon Police Chief Rich Folaron arrived and parked his patrol vehicle in front of the Cadillac. Smith said he advised Folaron to move the vehicle to avoid creating a crossfire that might wound either of the police officers.
When Folaron moved his vehicle, Smith testified, he saw movement in the Cadillac, and Hitz, who was driving when the stop began, crawled or was pushed out of the passenger side.
He said Duncan then moved from the passenger side to the driver’s seat and fled the scene in the car. Smith stayed on scene to secure Hitz and Folaron began to pursue Duncan southbound on M-13.
Smith secured Hitz, who admitted a 9mm pistol was hers and that it was in the Cadillac.
Duncan crashed into Ramos several minutes later and Smith said he drove to the scene of the crash.
Smith testified he couldn’t see any weapons when he arrived and looked inside the Cadillac Duncan was driving. Hitz’s 9mm pistol and a .40 caliber Luger pistol with the serial number filed off were found, however, at the scene of the crash.
Stewart paused Smith’s testimony at about 4:15 p.m., and excused the jury when Corwin began asking Smith questions about Safi’s training and qualifications. Since Smith is a road patrol sergeant, he said he couldn’t answer any questions about Safi, who is not under his supervision.
Following opening remarks, Finnegan called Ramos’ son Nicholas Ramos to the stand as the first witness of the day.
“He was absolutely amazing,” Ramos said of his father. “He was working at 84. He had an incredible work ethic.” He noted his father served as a Marine during the Korean War. Approximately 15 of Ramos’ relatives were in attendance in court Tuesday.
If convicted of the felony murder charge, Michigan law requires lifetime incarceration.
Duncan’s trial was scheduled to resume this morning.
