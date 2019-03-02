Area school districts are asking families of young children to register for kindergarten in the coming weeks — an annual rite of spring for parents introducing their children to the educational system.
Since the advent of schools of choice years ago, the process has taken on increased meaning because it can draw more students and more state funding to districts. And getting students into a district early often ensures they will stay for the entire educational process.
Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said if students are able to start in a district in kindergarten, they are more likely to stay. Even getting them started in day care is a positive for districts.
“Sometimes you start daycare in another district and because of friends or convenience, they stay and enter kindergarten there,” Cunningham said.
School districts locally have been running advertisements in local newspapers, as well as online and through other mediums. Owosso Public Schools recently released a YouTube video showing what the district can offer and why parents should sign up for kindergarten.
“We continue to increase our campaign to educate and showcase what Owosso offers beyond what other districts offer because our data demonstrates that when people understand the benefits of Owosso, more and more families are choosing Owosso,” OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said.
Tuttle added the district’s goal is to educate parents about OPS and that students who attend all 13 years in Owosso have “demonstrated great success.”
Other districts are conducting informational campaigns as well. Corunna Superintendent John Fattal said his district decided against sending an informational packet home to parents because officials didn’t think it was the best use of their resources. They turned to other methods
“We felt we could get a bigger bang for our buck by having a more streamlined message on our many social media accounts,” Fattal said.
Fattal said that as long as the state revenue formula is based on student count, CPS will try to increase enrollment, but he doesn’t want to lose the family atmosphere the district has created.
Conversations parents have with each other are the most important marketing campaign a district can control, he said.
“I believe those conversations our parents are having plays a large part in why consistently, year in and year out, nearly 40 percent of our families are school of choice,” Fattal said.
Cunningham said his district is promoting itself as it has in the past, which includes radio and newspaper ads, as well as other media.
“With declining enrollment in our district and throughout the state, yes, we are all trying to pull in more students,” Cunningham said. “The bulk of our school aid that comes from the state is based directly on student count.”
To register, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization records and a completed enrollment form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.