OWOSSO — To borrow the title of an old song, you can “tiptoe through the tulips” at Fortitude Farms. Or you could, when they were in season in the spring.
More current options include dashing through the daisies, leaping through the lisianthus or soaring through the sunflowers. The point is, there are plenty of flowers about.
Of course, visitors don’t have to settle for simply admiring the farm’s floral bounty — they are perfectly at liberty to bring some buds home.
Fortitude Farms, located at 4377 M-52 outside Owosso, has 72 beds, encompassing two acres, of flowers on its grounds.
Fortitude’s flower sales are all on the honor system. Visitors grab their jar or bucket, any any other necessaries, and head out to choose their favorite blooms. Afterwards, payment is deposited in the “honor box.”
Twenty dollars will get enough blooms in a cup to fill two large glass jars, while a bucket is $50 — enough for five jars.
The bucket option is popular with families or a group of friends.
The flower beds are in several different spots on the Fortitude property, allowing for either a long stroll or a short walk.
This is the third season Fortitude — owned by Alec and Lauren Faber; their sons Henry, 7, and Walter, who turns 5 on Monday helping where they can — has had “u-pick” flowers for customers to peruse. The offering has proved popular, the Fabers say.
The Fabers’ decision to get into the flower game was anything but studied. It happened serendipitously. Lauren Faber recalls literally throwing wildflower seeds into the wind to see what would happen.
Things are much more scientific now.
Many of Fortitude’s flowers get their start indoors in January.
“We may only have flowers a few months of the year,” Lauren Faber said, “but we work toward having flowers year-round in some capacity.
While the Fabers may put plenty of sweat equity into their flower beds, Fortitude Farms is not mainly in the florist trade. The farm is, first and foremost, and event/activity venue, offering space for open houses, baby showers, weddings and other parties.
And, in the fall, Fortitude will have a corn maze and five aces of pumpkins to pick from.
