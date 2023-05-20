City of Owosso acknowledges tenure of Community Police Officer Jenkins during National Police Week

OWOSSO — This week was National Police Week, which ran from May 14 through Saturday.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 to coincide with President John F. Kennedy’s designation of May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, National Police Week “offers honor, remembrance and peer support,” to officers, “while allowing law enforcement, survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty,” per policeweek.org.
The City of Owosso chose to acknowledge National Police Week by spotlighting Owosso Public Safety Community Police Officer Ryan Jenkins, dedicating a Facebook post to him on Thursday.
Jenkins, an Owosso native, has been with OPS for eight years, according to the post.
“I applied to be the community police officer because I wanted to do something different. I thought that it would be a good fit for me because I’m from the community. I was born and raised here, I left for five years and came back home,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins describes a community police officer as “essentially a bridge of communication between the department and the community, so they can understand what we do and why we do the things we do. It’s about building partnerships and relationships with business owners and citizens of the community.”
One initiative Jenkins is currently involved with developing is a grant-backed diversionary program.
“It’s called the COSSAP Grant, which stands for Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program,” Jenkins wrote.
The program will see OPS team up with Shiawassee Mental Health and Wellness “to assist people with addiction issues, specifically with opioids.”
Substance abuse prevention and treatment is a central issue for Jenkins, who, per the post, also participates in the local Families Against Narcotics chapter and is a liaison for Shiawassee County’s specialty treatment courts.
“A lot of those folks (going through the treatment courts) we’ve dealt with or I’ve dealt with personally, and I’m there to show support as well because these people are in recovery. It’s amazing to see some of their stories and watch how far they’ve come,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins is also involved with community events.
“We’re looking to do National Night Out in August, which is a community-building event that will be here at the department,” Jenkins said.
One item currently soaking up a good chunk of Jenkins’ time is planning for Curwood Festival enforcement
“We are going to be pretty busy here the next couple of weeks as far as planning is concerned for the parades and getting people where they’re supposed to be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.