CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ special public meeting Sunday now will take place at the Community Center in McCurdy Park — an effort to accommodate what officials expect will be a large crowd.
The special session comes as commissioners continue to face criticism for awarding themselves a combined $65,000 in bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Commissioners Marlene Webster, R-District 1, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, Brandon Marks, R-District 4 and John Plowman, R-District 7, requested Sunday’s special session for the purpose of reconsidering board organization. Brodeur has publicly called for board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, to resign from the board.
Webster said she plans to make a motion Sunday to remove Root as chairman of the board, citing his many indiscretions.
“(Jeremy Root) has not demonstrated his ability to be transparent, to be honest, to be a team player with other commissioners and this last offense is just the latest in a line of many,” Webster said. “I think the people in our county deserve better than that.”
Root has declined to return multiple calls seeking comment.
Sunday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. inside the Community Center, 421 Emma Drive, which can hold about 300 people. Arrangements are also being made to livestream the meeting on the county’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCTd5Y9NcTM6-JEH-0bNUDbg.
Commissioners originally planned to meet inside their nearby Surbeck Building chamber, 201 N. Shiawassee St.
“One of the changes we have to make on this board is we have to be transparent and we have to be willing to hear the people,” Webster said. “We just want this meeting to be as open to the public (as possible). This is government of, by and for the people and they have a right to speak into it.”
The Shiawassee County Board came under fire following a July 15 meeting during which they approved, 6-0, a plan to pay COVID-19 hazard pay to county employees.
While nearly every county employee received some money, most were given $1,000 to $2,500 while six individuals received $25,000, and others received $12,500, $10,000 or $5,000. Some received nothing.
Webster — who said she voted for the plan without realizing she was voting money for herself and other commissioners — revealed the payments July 19 and criticized Root for allotting himself, Sheriff Brian BeGole, Coordinator Brian Boggs, Finance Director Tracy Bublitz, Health Director Larry Johnson and Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Tim Hill $25,000 each.
Marks and Plowman each received $10,000, while Brodeur, Webster, Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, all received $5,000.
The legality of the July 15 meeting also was called into question because discussion of the payments took place in a closed session and all members of the public had left the meeting by the time a public vote was taken.
Brodeur, who did not attend the meeting was critical, noting he has only been on the board seven months and feels he didn’t deserve such a bonus.
Area resident Nichole Ruggiero filed an Open Meetings Act lawsuit July 22 seeking to invalidate the decision.
On July 23, the board said it would repay bonuses for elected officials, which Prosecutor Scott Koerner announced were unconstitutional. Monday, Judge Mark Latchana, in Genesee County circuit court, issued an injunction ordering the county to recover all bonuses over $5,000 until a public discussion and vote could take place.
