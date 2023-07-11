CORUNNA — In early 2022, Fiddler’s Green Senior Independent Living Community in Corunna renovated the first wing of its facility to offer seniors with affordable all-inclusive senior housing. Since then, the community has steadily increased its resident population..
“With the first wing entirely occupied, and with constantly growing interest from the local and surrounding areas, Fiddler’s Green Corunna is now opening a second section of the facility to provide housing for more tenants waiting to join this special community. Tenant applications are now being accepted,” said Rob Haun, Director for Sales and marketing for Fiddler’s Green.
