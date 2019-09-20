Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO KIWANIS FLAGS OVER SHIAWASSEE PROJECT is launching to benefit an all-inclusive playground, a $110,000 addition to Owosso’s Bentley Park. A $40 annual donation will include a U.S. flag along with installation and removal for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/ Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. Donate soon and Kiwanis will include Veterans Day 2019 at no cost. The playground addition is for those that otherwise cannot play on traditional equipment and non-protective surfaces. Call Doug Edwards (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy (989) 277-5173, Ed Hildebrant (517) 525-1651 or Brent Singer (989) 436-1075.
A SOUP SUPPER is planned from 5 to 6 p.m. today at the Byron First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Ann St. The cost is a donation. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat soup, salad, cornbread, pie and a beverage. The event will benefit missions.
ACTION FOR CHILD CARE is hosting a wine and cheese fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness 4377 S. M-52. This year’s event will feature food, wine tastings and raffle prizes. All proceeds will go toward securing healthy and safe environments for underprivileged children. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes five wine tastings and unlimited appetizers. A cash bar is available for additional drink choices. For more information or to purchase tickets visit actionforchildcare.org.
GIRL SCOUTS AREA 307 is hosting a spaghetti dinner and silent auction from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Vernon Township hall/ fire station, 6801 Durand Road. The menu includes spaghetti, rolls, salad, dessert and drinks for $6. There will be more than 20 silent auction baskets and items.
THE BYRON FFA alumni and friends pork and turkey barbecue is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 in the school cafeteria. The cost is $8 in advance or $9 for adults at the door. Seniors and students are $8 with children 4 and younger free. Takeouts are available. The event supports scholarships.
SHOE SENSATION is conducting Shoes for Paws from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28. All Bobs for Dogs shoes from Skechers will be 10 percent off. The Humane Society will be collecting kitty litter, cleaning supplies and other items. Donations will be accepted. Pet adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A drawing for a free pair of shoes will take place.
THE LAINGSBURG Community Singers will be joining other choirs from around the world at Carnegie Hall in New York on Presidents Day, Feb. 17, 2020, honoring Leonard Bernstein in song. To help with expenses, a spaghetti dinner will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the First Congregational Church in Laingsburg. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for those 5 and younger.
THE MIDDLEBURY Methodist Church, 8100 W. Hibbard Road, is hosting a smorgasbord dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 with meats, vegetables, breads, salads and desserts. The cost is a donation. Proceeds are used for missions.
THE PITTSBURG United Methodist Church is hosting a butter-basted chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52. Dinner is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 12 and free for younger children. The menu includes chicken, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, corn, rolls, cake and drinks.
A CASINO bus trip to Greektown in Detroit is planned Oct. 12 to benefit the Shiawassee Conservation Association. The cost is $40 per person. Players will receive $15 in free play, a $5 food voucher. There will be raffles and prizes. The bus leave the SCA at 10 a.m. and returns at 7 p.m. Call Linda at (989) 413-0270 or Michelle at (989) 494-8796.
THE ST. BERNADINE GUILD is hosting a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the St. Joseph school gymnasium, 811 E. Oliver St. The cost is $8 per person. The menu includes pulled pork, salads, desserts and beverages. Takeouts are available. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt.
THE RESPITE Volunteers fall purse Party Bingo is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Knights of Columbus on M-21. Tickets are on sale at the Respite Volunteer office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 710 W. King St. in Owosso. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event, if still available. Doors open 5:45 p.m. For each Bingo game, there is a specific purse, retail value of at least $45. This is an adults-only event.
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH is hosting a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p;.m. Nov. 2 at 2510 N. M-52. Vendors are needed. Tables are 6 feet and include two chairs. Space is 6-by-10 feet. Free coffee for all vendors. Tables are $30, and $25 for additional tables. Call Tami at (989) 725-5442, (989) 277-8954 or email office@redeemerowosso.com.
