Reeves Wheel Alignment to close

OWOSSO — Jeff and Glen Reeves of Reeves Wheel Alignment Sunday posted on Facebook that they are closing the business their father started 72 years ago.
In the post, Jeff and Glen Reeves, who are brothers, said the business, 206 S. Water St., will remain open through Dec. 4.
“Glen and I have had the honor of carrying on in the footsteps of our father, Clay Reeves,” Jeff Reeves said in the post. “While it is hard to know when the time is right for that to come to an end, we have made the decision to close this chapter in our lives and sell our building. As you can imagine, we have both experienced many emotions over the past several months because we have been blessed to have been part of a great community and had employees and customers that have been like family to us.”
