CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart resentenced an area man who murdered his teenage girlfriend in 1971, when he was 17, to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court.
Daniel Wheeler, 68, was convicted by a jury in April 1971 of the murder of 16-year-old Erlinda Paz in Hazelton Township and sentenced to life without parole.
However, Wheeler’s sentence was reviewed because of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision (Miller v. Alabama) that found juveniles sentenced to life in prison were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. The decision required all juvenile lifers to have an opportunity to receive a reduced sentence, and possibly be released.
Wheeler previously appeared before Stewart in July when the judge ruled Wheeler’s initial sentencing was correct.
He is serving his sentence at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township near Detroit.
Wheeler was among four Shiawassee County teens sentenced over the years to life in prison who were eligible for re-sentencing hearings. Mark Dawson was re-sentenced and has been released. Ronald Hammond received a reduced sentence and will be eligible for parole in about six years. A hearing for John Espie remains pending in Circuit Court.
Thursday, Stewart reviewed the brutal nature of Paz’s murder, and described how Wheeler beat her to death with the barrel of a sawed-off shotgun. An appeals court in 1995 called evidence in the case “overwhelming.”
“This court agrees with that assessment,” Stewart said. “The damage to her was so traumatic that the medical examiner compared it to a fatal car crash. It bears mentioning that she was pregnant at the time, and the evidence supports the finding that she was pregnant with your child.”
Wheeler, who appeared remotely via Zoom, said he has been remorseful since the murder, and has used his time in prison to “be a better person.” He told Stewart he had sought counseling programs.
“This is my fault,” Wheeler said in a prepared statement. “I cannot say I didn’t have any involvement in the tragedy of Linda’s death. I’m sorry to Linda’s family for their loss, and to this day, the circumstances of her violent death make me feel awful and sad. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done when I was a troubled youth. I have changed. I have been sober for over 45 years. I am not the troubled youth I once was.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to uphold the original life sentence, noting the evidence was clear that Wheeler had committed the murder.
“Erlinda Paz was murdered by this gentleman,” Koerner said. “The aggravating factors were very heinous.”
Becky Hahn, Wheeler’s attorney, Hahn said she may seek a commutation of Wheeler’s sentence in the future.
Hahn stated in December 2019 that her client had a rough home life, and dropped out of school in ninth grade. She pointed out Wheeler’s good behavior since he began serving his sentence in 1971. Wheeler finished his GED and acted as a handyman at the prison where he is serving his sentence.
She also noted an affidavit written in the 1970s by Raymond Basso, who was an assistant prosecutor, and later district court judge for Shiawassee County. Basso said the case was “one of two trials that haunted him,” and had doubts about the legitimacy of Wheeler’s conviction.
Stewart, however, pointed out Thursday that Wheeler had received numerous prison misconduct reports for possessing stolen property and contraband. After upholding the original sentence of life without parole, Stewart noted Wheeler has credit for 18,384 days served.
Other juvenile lifers
Ronald Hammond
At a resentencing hearing Jan. 25, Stewart told murder victim Sean Kiley’s family members his hands were tied in regard to sentencing, due to a sentencing agreement the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office — which handled the resentencing due to a conflict of interest with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office — had entered into with Hammond’s attorneys.
Stewart resentenced Hammond to a minimum of 40 years in prison, with credit for 33 1/2 years served — meaning Hammond will be eligible for parole in about 6 years.
John Espie
Espie, now 38, was 16 when he overpowered and killed Nathan Nover, 71, and dumped his body near the Michigan-Indiana border.
Nover, who was working for Shiawassee County, had been transporting Espie from a psychiatric evaluation in Lansing to a juvenile detention center in Bay City.
After the murder, Espie used Nover’s credit card to buy clothes and other items before the card was tracked to a hotel in Indianapolis, where Espie was arrested.
Court records indicate the next nearing in the resentencing case is slated for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
Mark Dawson
Dawson, 61, was convicted at 17 of first-degree murder for killing a gas station attendant during a robbery in Caledonia Township in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
However, due to the Supreme Court ruling, Dawson was resentenced in June 2017 by Stewart to 40 to 60 years.
Dawson had served 40 years of his sentence by that point, meaning he was already eligible for parole, which eventually was granted.
Online records for the Michigan Department of Corrections indicate Dawson was released from prison June 6, 2018.
