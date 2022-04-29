CORUNNA — A jury took just over 90 minutes to acquit a St. Johns man of felony embezzlement and receiving/concealing stolen property in 35th Circuit Court Thursday morning.
Following the jury’s decision, Judge Matthew Stewart told Zemla the court no longer had jurisdiction and he was free to go.
Defense attorney Lucas Dillon said after the verdict was announced that the case was very emotional, taking over four years to be adjudicated. He also doubted the testimony of Zemla’s former employer.
“Justice was done,” Dillon said. “Our client didn’t even have to testify, it was so bad. I think there were lies the CEO was saying. There were about nine we counted on cross examination that didn’t add up or make sense. The truth doesn’t change. The CEO flew in from California and lied for 2 1/2 hours straight.”
Zemla was facing three felony counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee ($20,000 to $50,000) and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property ($20,000 or more) in three separate charging files for allegedly stealing from TiAL Products Inc., 450 S. Shiawassee St.
The company makes turbochargers and other performance products for cars.
Dillon added Zemla could still potentially face similar pending charges in the two other files, but believed that after Zemla’s acquittal prosecutors would dismiss those charges.
The trial began Tuesday morning, with testimony from TiAL’s owner and several of Zemla’s former co-workers. TiAL’s owner indicated Wednesday afternoon he believes Zemla took over $100,000 in inventory and sold it on eBay.
After reporting the suspected thefts to authorities, Owosso police began an investigation, obtaining a search warrant for Zemla’s home. They found over 60 TiAL parts in Zemla’s garage worth about $37,000.
During closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper told the jury that bank records and other evidence were enough for a guilty verdict.
Dillon argued that his client had permission from TiAL’s owner to sell the parts and always gave the owner cash following the sales.
Prosecutors offered Zemla a plea deal, which would have seen Zemla plead guilty to a reduced charge of receiving and concealing stolen property ($1,000 to $20,000). Felony embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property charges would be dismissed as part of the plea. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to three months in jail with the agreement in place, and any sentence could not exceed 11 months.
As part of the proposed plea agreement, Zemla would be required to pay $100,000 in restitution, with $25,000 of that amount due at time of sentencing. He likely would not have received any term of incarceration.
However, after Thursday’s acquittal, the parts in Zemla’s garage will likely be returned to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.