CORUNNA — Jena Machala, who is charged with three felony counts of child abuse, saw her case in 35th Circuit Court adjourned for 30 days, after defense attorneys asked Wednesday for a delay in the case to find an expert witness on infant injuries.
Judge Matthew Stewart granted the request, but warned that the delay would be the last in the case, citing the constitutionally-guaranteed right to a speedy trial.
“This case has to get closed,” Stewart said.
Details of her case are scarce, but Machala is charged for allegedly not taking her infant child for necessary healthcare. The child allegedly turned out to have a broken leg bone which was not tended to.
Machala is the owner of a dog-breeding business in Owosso Township.
That business came under fire from neighbors in 2021 when they complained to the Owosso Township Planning Commission that her dogs constantly barked and were a nuisance.
Her conditional use permit has allegedly been revoked, yet a neighbor said Wednesday morning the township has made no move to cease the business from operating.
Man charged with resisting given bond
CORUNNA — An Owosso man charged with resisting/obstructing police officers when they evicted him from a property that he claimed to own, and said the charges laid against him were not legitimate Wednesday.
Cedric Harrell insisted that he was evicted from a residence that he has “paid the bills for” since the late 80s. However, when 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart asked members of his staff to produce the deed to the property, it turned out that Harrell is not the legal owner.
In an interesting exchange, Harrell told Stewart that if he was not the property owner, he would plead guilty to the charges. When it turned out that Harrell does not own the property in question, he did not plead guilty, but Stewart gave the man a personal recognizance bond, on the condition that he would not return to the property.
“I’ll be here Tuesday,” Harrell said.
Harrell’s trial is tentatively scheduled for next week.
Ex-gas station employee pleads guilty to lotto heist
CORUNNA — Penny Potter, a former manager of the Mugg ‘N Bopp’s convenience store in Morrice, pleaded guilty in 35th Circuit Court Wednesday to stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of lottery tickets during her employment.
She admitted to taking “and scratching off” approximately 50 lottery tickets from the convenience store where she formerly worked.
“I was the manager of the gas station,” Potter admitted.
“That’s quite a lot of lottery tickets, isn’t it?” Judge Matthew Stewart said.
“I didn’t think it was that much, but it was,” Potter answered.
After Potter’s guilty plea, Stewart ordered bond revoked.
Per the plea agreement, Potter will be required to pay half of the $3,000 she took from the Morrice business at the time of sentencing.
