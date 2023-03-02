CORUNNA — Jena Machala, who is charged with three felony counts of child abuse, saw her case in 35th Circuit Court adjourned for 30 days, after defense attorneys asked Wednesday for a delay in the case to find an expert witness on infant injuries.

Judge Matthew Stewart granted the request, but warned that the delay would be the last in the case, citing the constitutionally-guaranteed right to a speedy trial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.