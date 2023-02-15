SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur gave his first-ever “State of the County” address on Tuesday via a video uploaded to the county commission’s YouTube channel and shiawassee.net.
Readers are undoubtedly familiar with the State of the Union address, given annually by the president to fulfill the requirement in Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution that he periodically “give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
History buffs aside, the general populace is likely less aware that for the country’s first century (and change) of existence, presidents did not tend to give their address in person. George Washington and John Adams both did, but the nation’s third president, Thomas Jefferson, discontinued the practice, instead submitting a written update to be read aloud. This precendent lasted until the presidency of Woodrow Wilson, elected in 1912, who saw giving the speech himself as an opportunity to rally support for his agenda.
Taking their cues from the highest office in the land, all 50 U.S. governors give annual “State of the State” (or, in the case of Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia “Commonwealth”) addresses.
Similiar speeches from smaller jurisdictions are not unheard of, but they are considerably rarer. Chairman Brodeur expressed confidence that his was the first to be given in Shiawassee County.
On his decision to give an address, Brodeur said that he gets “a lot of questions from people” about county affairs and wanted a way to directly address them in one go.
“I thought it was important for people to understand where we’re at ... the good and the bad,” Brodeur said. “Only positives can come from people being more involved in county government.”
If well-received, he plans to make the “State of the County” an annual tradition.
Brodeur began his address on a light note, giving what he described as a “Middle Ages England” greeting — “Right trusty and well beloved, we greet you well!” — before immediately diving into the meat and potatoes of the county’s financial situation, which he described as being on less than stable ground.
He referenced a December 2021 board decision to bond the county’s unfunded pension liability.
“We have about a $20 million general fund budget and unfortunately about $50 million in debt. This debt is mostly due to our retirement obligations, and has taken us many, many years to accumulate. The county’s retirement obligations of about $150 million were under-funded by about $40 million until recently,” he said. “To improve our county’s long-term financial outlook, we recently took advantage of low-interest rates fortunately before the low interest rates went up by bonding the bulk of that deficit at the lower rate. Please understand that though we made the debt manageable by bonding it, our retirement fund is not just keep in a safe over in the treasurer’s office. Our $150 million is invested because we need a return on that money and a growth of that fund in order to meet our future obligations.”
Brodeur said he predicts a downturn of the economy in the next couple years, which combined with high inflation rates, could impair the county’s ability to retain key employees. He said the county currently employs 240 people — down by about a third from what it was 12 to 14 years ago.
“Shiawassee County already loses employees to neighboring counties that can pay … more than we can. So that puts us at a competitive disadvantage as far as keeping people. We’re taking the steps we can to improve that, but it is a difficult process. If indeed our county’s finances ‘hit the fan,’ so to speak, our options are limited,” he said. “There are very few places left to cut without reducing services, and most of those services are mandated by law — county clerk, register of deeds, the courts, the public defender’s office, 911 — all of those are mandated services. There are optional services, but believe me, the optional services are not some that people would like to see us make cuts.”
Despite a “depressing” financial situation which “sometimes keeps him up at night,” Brodeur’s address was not all doom and gloom. There was also good news. One item referenced was the county’s switch to a 401K pension plan for new hires from the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) that the county previously used prior to 2021.
“Myself and the rest of the board are determined to not let the county degrade into receivership. To prevent the county’s retirement obligations from going further into the red, burdening the taxpayers more, we have closed the pension option from new hires. We still have our current debt from previous employees, but we’re no longer taking on any new debt and any new obligations — instead, a 401k type of plan is offered for those new hires and of course is funded immediately. This will leave no lingering obligations for future generations,” he said. “That’s a very good thing. Also in recent years, a piece of very good news, we have restructured how we deliver health care to our employees, using a bit of creativity and competitive services, we’ve managed to cut costs, believe it or not, almost $1 million a year with no reduction in employee benefits. I’m proud of that.”
Brodeur next discussed the county’s use of the $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it has received, which he said allowed the county to make up for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic and invest in infrastructure projects while not reducing the county’s fund balance.
One such infrastructure use he cited was the renovation of the 35th Circuit Courthouse in Corunna, which is currently undergoing its first major renovation such 1990. Brodeur said the county had three choices to deal with the structure: renovate it at a cost of $6.5 million; tear it down and build a new facility “which would be nowhere near as attractive for three times as much, maybe $20 million;” or just ignore the problem and let our next generation in 15 or 20 years tear the building down. He said the board’s decision to use ARPA funds to renovate the courthouse was a good choice.
“If you’ve never been to the courthouse, I hope when the work is done, you’ll all come to the open house and see it. It’s a fabulous structure that is worth saving. We have set aside about half of our ARPA money — about $6.5 million — to make sure that this historic building will not deteriorate and will be fully functional for another 40 years. This is a valuable asset to our community and we were pretty much faced with three choices. I think that we made a good choice and I hope you think so too,” he said.
Brodeur updated the status of a statewide lawsuit that the county joined in 2018 against pharmaceutical companies McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and Janssen Pharmaceuticals seeking damages for negative impacts experienced as a result of the opioid crisis. He said the county would receive $2 million over the years as the result of the suit, with a check for $450,000 arriving “just the other day.”
“Opioids have been a scourge in our community and have cost us a lot of money and law enforcement and addiction. I’m pleased to say that lawsuit was successful and our portion of that lawsuit over the years is going to equal $2 million. That is a very helpful amount, and will be used to mitigate some of the damage that the opioid crisis has caused in our community,” Brodeur said.
Brodeur highlighted the county’s 2022 reinstituting of its Brownfield Authority and the 2021 creation of the Shiawassee County Land Bank, which he believes will help increasing the county’s tax base.
“These two entities working together will be essential in the development needs of our county. In fact, the state Land Bank (Authority) is transferring to our local land bank a number of properties, and we’re already in serious talk with developers for new housing in the county,” he said. “You all know that we need more housing in Shiawassee County and we definitely need residential development and commercial development in order to increase our tax base to pay off the debt that I talked about earlier.”
One of the benefits of the Land Bank, Brodeur said, was a $200,000 state grant that the county was able to take advantage of to remove blighted buildings in Durand and Lennon. The old Simplicity Terex factory building in Durand, which Brodeur said is the “biggest abandoned industrial facility in the county,” will be demolished thanks to the state funds.
Additional state funds for blight removal — a further $500,000 — could be in the offing.
Other positive notes Brodeur hit in his address included:
n Touting the work of county Treasurer Julie Sorensen, who demonstrated “a personal heart of gold” in her efforts to help people in danger of tax foreclosure
n Recent upgrades in the county’s roads
n The Shiatown dam removal project completed in 2022
n The work of the county’s Park & Recreation Commission in ensuring the parks are a “shining spot in Shiawassee County”
n The county’s “smooth” budget and audit processes.
Brodeur also lauded the county’s new sheriff, Doug Chapman, who took over on Jan. 1 after previous Sheriff Brian BeGole began his tenure in the Michigan House of Representatives.
“We have been incredibly fortunate that the new appointed sheriff is Doug Chapman. Doug is not just a highly experienced law enforcement officer, but he is as decent and compassionate a human being as you’ll find. We hope he will serve our county for a long, long time,” he said.
Brodeur concluded his address by touting the county’s intangible virtues promising to “continue our efforts to keep things in our county running smoothly and efficiently and make sure our future is a good one.”
(1) comment
No mention of the $14,000 paid to a candidate search company that was wasted by the board when they decided to rescind the offer of County Coordinator Adam Stacey. What is the board's plan to hire a new coordinator? What is the plan to replace the $14,000 they wasted?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.